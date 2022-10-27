Off The Wire

FOOTBALL

Eagles bolstered by trade

The undefeated Philadelphia Eagles acquired three-time Pro Bowl defensive end Robert Quinn from the Chicago Bears on Wednesday. Chicago gets a fourth-round pick in 2023 in return. Quinn goes from a rebuilding franchise to a Super Bowl contender. The Eagles (6-0) are the lone undefeated team and have one of the NFL's best defenses. Philadelphia, coming off a bye, hosts Pittsburgh on Sunday. The 32-year-old Quinn is off to a slow start with just one sack and three quarterback hits. But he broke Hall of Famer Richard Dent's franchise record with 18 1/2 sacks last year in a resurgent season. With Quinn, an Eagles defensive line that already has Haason Reddick, Josh Sweat, Javon Hargrave, Fletcher Cox, Brandon Graham and Jordan Davis becomes that much more daunting. He replaces defensive end Derek Barnett, who tore an ACL in the opener at Detroit. The Eagles are holding opponents to 297.8 yards per game, which is fourth in the NFL.

Jackson heads to IR

JC Jackson was placed on injured reserve by the Los Angeles Chargers after he underwent surgery for a ruptured patellar tendon in his right knee on Wednesday. The team signed linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu to fill the open roster spot. Jackson's knee appeared to give out as he was attempting to elevate while contesting a touchdown catch by Seattle's Marquise Goodwin during the second quarter of the Seahawks' 37-23 victory last Sunday. Jackson was left clutching his knee on the turf and was down for several minutes while being tended to by trainers.

Bills' CB White out

Buffalo Bills starting cornerback Tre'Davious White's return from a left knee injury will have to wait at least one more week. Coach Sean McDermott on Wednesday ruled out White from playing against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night. White opened the season on the physically unable to perform list before being cleared to begin practicing two weeks ago after missing 11 months with a torn ligament. Under NFL rules, the Bills have one more week to add White to the active roster or place him on season-ending injured reserve. The delay in activating the sixth-year player allows White an additional week of practice, especially after missing last week when the Bills were off on their bye.

Pats' to start Jones at QB

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones will start Sunday against the Jets and took the majority of starting reps in Wednesday's practice. Jones started last Monday's loss to the Bears, but was pulled after three possessions. He finished 3-of-6 for 13 yards and an interception. Jones said he felt good after the game, his first since suffering a high ankle sprain against the Ravens on Sept. 25. He was not listed on the team's first injury report of the week, which listed 10 players. In an evening press conference, Jones would not confirm whether he had been told directly that he would start.

TENNIS

No. 1 Alcaraz advances

Top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz eased into the quarterfinals at the Swiss Indoors by beating Botic van de Zandchulp 6-4, 6-2 on Wednesday. The 19-year-old Spaniard clinched the win with his only ace in a second-round match where he had 20 winners and made just nine unforced errors. Alcaraz's serve was broken once and he trailed 2-0 in the second set before reeling off six consecutive games against the 35th-ranked Dutchman. Third-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime was on court before Alcaraz in a first-round match and won 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-4 against Swiss wild-card entry Marc-Andrea Huesler.

BASKETBALL

Grizzlies' Williams sidelined

Memphis Grizzlies wing Ziaire Williams will miss four to six weeks because of patellar tendinitis in his right knee. The Grizzlies updated Williams' status Wednesday night. Williams had more tests with continuing soreness in his knee. The second-year small forward who was the 10th overall pick in 2021 out of Stanford has yet to play this season. Williams started 31 of 62 games played as a rookie, and he averaged 8.1 points playing an average of 21.7 minutes.

Celtics forward suspended

Celtics forward Grant Williams was suspended for one game without pay for using inappropriate language and "recklessly making contact with" a referee, the NBA said Wednesday. The league said he will serve the suspension on Friday night when Boston hosts the Cleveland Cavaliers. Williams was given a technical foul and then ejected in the fourth quarter of the Celtics' 120-102 loss at Chicago on Monday night after he was called for an offensive blocking foul while defending Zach LaVine.