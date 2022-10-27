100 years ago

Oct. 27, 1922

EUREKA SPRINGS -- One of the most modern radio outfits in northwest Arkansas was installed this week in Crescent College. It was presented to the college from D. R. Welch of Tulsa, Okla. The radio has a range of 2,900 miles. Monday night the students of the college enjoyed concerts from Salt Lake City, Utah, Newark, N.J., and Atlanta, Ga.

50 years ago

Oct. 27, 1972

• State representative Clovis Bryant of Van Buren, chairman of the Arkansas Committee for Railroad Safety, said Thursday that railroads in states which have repealed full crew laws "have fired, transferred, and eliminated jobs for thousands of families in spite of so-called 'agreements.'" Bryant's committee is opposing Act 1, which would repeal the state's full train crew laws... Bryant said in a prepared release that the part of Act 1 which implies that no railroader will lose his job if the Act is passed is wrong. He said that since the Act does not provide a penalty for violating the alleged job protection, the railroads could fire anybody they wanted to if the Act passes.

25 years ago

Oct. 27, 1997

FORT SMITH -- Fort Smith voters will be asked Tuesday to dig into their pockets to fund three projects city officials say will help attract new industry, conventions and tourists. Voters will decide whether to issue revenue bonds to raise $23 million to expand the Fort Smith Civic Center, $17.5 million to build a new library system and $5 million to begin developing the Arkansas River shoreline near downtown. ... Former Mayor Jack Freeze, co-chairman of the Fort Smith Committee for Continued Progress that is backing the Civic Center and riverfront projects, said in any tax election in the city, at least 5,000 people will vote no. "Most people are opposed to taxes but not opposed to progress," he said... Freeze said an expanded Civic Center and riverfront are catalysts for development and will make Fort Smith more competitive with other cities in the state.

10 years ago

Oct. 27, 2012

• Representatives of black students known as the Joshua intervenors in a 30-year-old school desegregation lawsuit would receive $875,000 from the Pulaski County Special School District if a federal judge approves a settlement proposal submitted Friday... Jerry Guess, the state-appointed superintendent of the Pulaski County Special district, said Friday evening that he believed the agreement was reasonable and affordable to the 18,000-student district, which is classified as fiscally distressed by the Arkansas Department of Education because of past financial mismanagement and overspending... The district paid the intervenors $150,000 last year as ordered by the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals after the intervenors' successful challenge to the district's claim for unitary status. Before that, the district has not paid fees to the Joshua intervenors since the early 1990s, Guess said and added that the Joshua intervenors' work has been considerable.