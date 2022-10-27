Police ID suspect in officer-involved shootout in Pine Bluff





A man who was wanted by Pine Bluff police and was allegedly involved in a Wednesday afternoon shootout with officers is recuperating at a Little Rock hospital.

State Police are still investigating the incident.

Authorities said in a news release that Dustin Denton, 30, of Pine Bluff exited ImmunoTek Plasma Center at 2809 S. Camden Road shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday. Pine Bluff officers said he brandished a gun, then opened fire them.

The officers were reportedly there looking for Denton because he was wanted for questioning in a homicide they are investigating.

Both state and local police say officers returned fire, wounding Denton. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment and then transferred to a Little Rock hospital.

No officers were injured. Pine Bluff police said the officers involved have been placed on administrative leave, pending the conclusion of the investigation and a prosecutorial review.

Lt. David DeFoor, a public information officer with the Pine Bluff police, said he was not sure which officers were involved or what homicide they were investigating.

“They are physically fine,” DeFoor said. “Mentally, not so much.”

Initial witness statements and evidence were used to name Denton as a suspect, according to State Police.

He was also wanted in connection with numerous criminal charges, including possession of a weapon by certain persons, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, and parole violation.

State Police say its special agents will prepare an investigative file to be submitted to Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney Kyle Hunter, who will then determine whether the use of deadly force by police was consistent with Arkansas law.