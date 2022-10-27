PREP FB: Friday’s Matchups

Fort Smith Southside at Bentonville West

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS Southside 3-5, 2-3 7A-West; West 6-2, 4-1.

COACHES Southside -- Kim Dameron; West -- Bryan Pratt

KEY PLAYERS Southside -- RB Isaac Gregory (Jr., 5-9, 180), QB George Herrell (Jr., 5-10, 165), SS Russell Key (Sr., 6-0, 160), WR Greyson York (Sr., 6-0, 170). West -- QB Jake Casey (Jr., 6-4, 180), RB Carson Morgan (Sr., 6-1, 205), WR Ty Durham (Sr., 6-0, 180), OL Lane Jeffcoat (Jr., 6-9, 285), RB/LB Braden Jones (Sr., 6-1, 205), CB Nick Bell (Sr., 5-9, 165), DB/P Josh Buxton (Sr., 5-9, 175), DE Grant Overman (Sr., 6-3, 220), DB Thomas Willbanks (Sr., 5-10, 165).

THE SCOOP This is the fifth meeting between the two schools. West currently has a 3-1 series advantage following last year's 34-14 win at Jim Rowland Stadium. ... Gregory has been on a tear the last two weeks with a combined 509 yards and 10 touchdowns in wins over Rogers Heritage and Springdale Har-Ber. He has 1,294 yards and 20 TDs on the ground this season. ... The Mavericks were the last team to pick up a conference win this fall, but now they have back-to-back victories and have moved ahead of Heritage, Har-Ber and Springdale in the league standings with two games remaining. ... Casey returned from an injury to throw for a season-high 395 yards and five touchdowns last week against Heritage. His previous high was 365 against Fayetteville. ... The Wolverines almost had three players with 100 or more yards receiving last week -- Bell (160), Durham (113) and Jaxson Brust (99). ... A win will set West up with a showdown against Bentonville for the league title next week.

OUR TAKE Bentonville West 35, Fort Smith Southside 21

-- Henry Apple

Bentonville at Springdale

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS Bentonville 7-1, 5-0 7A-West; Springdale 1-7, 1-4

COACHES Bentonville -- Jody Grant; Springdale -- Brett Hobbs.

KEY PLAYERS Bentonville -- RB Josh Ficklin (Sr., 5-11, 210), OL Joey Su'a (Sr., 6-5, 322), OL-DL Trevor Martinez (Sr., 6-3, 320), QB Carter Nye (Jr., 6-1, 170), WR C.J. Brown (Jr., 6-1, 185), WR-DB J.T. Tomescko (Sr., 6-2, 170), DE Ben Pearson (Jr., 6-2, 180), DB Johnny Pike (Sr., 5-10, 175), PK Logan Tymeson (Sr., 5-10, 145). Springdale -- QB Jack Pounders (So., 6-0, 175), ATH Ta'jon Sparks (Sr., 5-8, 150), WR Chris Cortez (Sr., 5-10, 160), ATH Cayden Aaserude (Jr., 5-9, 155).

THE SCOOP It's been all Bentonville recently in this series as the Tigers have won the last 15 meetings, including a 49-7 decision last year at Tiger Stadium. ... Ficklin became just the ninth running back in the largest classification of schools that ran for 1,000 years in three seasons. Ficklin currently has 1,084 yards this season. ... Nye needs only 23 passing yards to reach the 2,000 mark this season. ... Bentonville's defense came through and stopped three Rogers scoring threats with two interceptions and a fourth-down stop inside the Tigers' 10. ... C.J. Brown and Eli Brooks are currently averaging more than 20 yards per reception and have combined for 15 TDs. ... Since scoring 40 points in its win over Heritage to start conference play, Springdale has suffered two shutouts and scored only 20 points in its last five games. ... Springdale had a chance to tie Fayetteville 7-7 early in Friday's game, but a fumble inside the Purple'Dog 5 proved to be disastrous. ... Za'Marion Manuel picked off Drake Lindsey, only the second one thrown by Fayetteville's quarterback this season.

OUR TAKE Bentonville 42, Springdale 7

-- Henry Apple

Shiloh Christian at Prairie Grove

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS Shiloh Christian 7-1, 5-0 5A-West; Prairie Grove 7-1, 5-0

COACHES Shiloh Christian -- Jeff Conaway; Prairie Grove -- Danny Abshier

KEY PLAYERS Shiloh Christian -- QB Eli Wisdom (Sr., 6-0, 175), RB Bo Williams (Jr., 5-9, 190), WR Bodie Neal (Sr., 6-2, 186), WR Carter Holman (Jr., 5-9, 155), DL Thomas Reece (Sr., 6-0, 265), DL Cooper Darr (Sr., 6-4, 260), LB Noah Dejarnatt (Sr., 6-1, 215). Prairie Grove -- RB Ethan Miller (Sr., 5-11, 180), RB Coner Whetsell (Sr., 5-9, 185), OL/DL Ryder Orr (Sr., 6-2, 265), OL James Moss (Sr., 6-0, 295), OL Corbin Bowlin (Sr., 6-4, 240), LB Rhett Marrell (Sr., 5-10, 180).

THE SCOOP The winner of this game has the inside track to the 5A-West championship and the No.1 seed for the playoffs. ... Longtime kingpins in the 4A-1 Conference, both of these teams have made the move up in classification look easy. ... Prairie Grove's only loss was to Tulsa (Okla.) Metro Christian 41-21 and the Tigers have won five straight games. ... Shiloh Christian brings a seven-game win streak into the game with its only loss to Little Rock Christian in the season-opener. ... Shiloh Christian played in three straight Class 4A state title games, winning it all in 2020, but the Saints were forced to bump up to Class 5A because of the Competitive Equity Factor. Prairie Grove's enrollment forced it to bump up. ... Saints senior QB Eli Wisdom accounted for 437 yards of offense in last week's 51-30 win against Farmington. Wisdom rushed for 217 and 4 touchdowns and passed for 220 and another score. ... Junior RB Bo Williams impacted last week's win in multiple ways. Williams ran for 186 yards and 2 scores, and also had a momentum-swinging 61-yard kickoff return that sent the Saints to a three-touchdown flurry in the fourth quarter. ... Prairie Grove's 1-2 punch of Ethan Miller and Coner Whetsell has been almost impossible to slow down. Last week the dynamic duo assaulted Alma for almost 400 yards and 6 touchdowns. Miller had 205 and 4 TDs, and Whetsell had 192 and 2 TDs. It was the second straight week they have accounted for 6 TDs. ... The Tigers have a big, mean, and nasty offensive line that imposes its will on opponents, gashing defenses that allow Miller and Whetsell to run through gaping holes out of Prairie Grove's Wing-T attack. ... Senior Bodie Neal is a huge target for Wisdom in the passing game. Neal has 60 catches for 1,100 yards and 12 touchdowns and is a matchup problem with his size and speed. ... Saints LB Noah Dejarnatt has a team-leading 86 tackles, 8.5 tackles-for-loss and 3.0 sacks.

OUR TAKE Shiloh Christian 42, Prairie Grove 38

-- Chip Souza

Elkins at Gentry

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS Elkins 7-1, 5-0 4A-1; Gentry 7-1, 4-1

COACHES Elkins -- Zach Watson; Gentry -- Justin Bigham

KEY PLAYERS Elkins -- QB Slade Dean (Jr., 6-2, 180), RB Da'Shawn Chairs (Jr., 5-8, 175), WR Aden Williams (Sr., 5-9, 170), WR Stone Dean (Jr., 6-2, 200). Gentry -- QB Chris Bell (Sr., 6-0, 185), RB Ty Hays (Sr., 5-5, 180), WR Addison Taylor (Jr., 5-7, 150), OL Logan Heath (Sr., 6-2, 290), OL Dalton Tuttle (Sr., 5-11, 260).

THE SCOOP Elkins is sitting in the driver's seat in the 4A-1 race after throttling Ozark last week 48-21, one week after the Hillbillies ran over Gentry. ... The Pioneers rebounded from the loss to Ozark by overpowering Lincoln 36-6. ... Gentry senior QB Chris Bell, who drives the Pioneers' offense, was injured in the win against Lincoln. ... When Bell went out, Addison Taylor stepped in and had a big role in the win last week, with touchdowns receiving, rushing and passing. ... Gentry leaned on RB Ty Hays when Bell went out, and Hays responded with 217 yards rushing and a touchdown. ... Elkins dominated Ozark from the get-go last week behind junior QB Slade Dean, who passed for two scores and ran for another. ... The Elks also had a defensive touchdown in the game as linebacker Landon Haney returned an interception 39 yards. ... Junior RB Da'Shawn Chairs, the Newcomer of the Year last season for the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, rushed for 187 yards and two scores last week.

OUR TAKE Elkins 38, Gentry 31

-- Chip Souza

Rogers Heritage at Fayetteville

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS Roger Heritage 3-5, 1-4 7A-West; Fayetteville 5-3, 3-2

COACHES Heritage -- Eric Munoz; Fayetteville -- Casey Dick

KEY PLAYERS Heritage -- QB Carter Hensley (Sr., 6-3, 200), OL Hunter Seals (Sr., 6-6, 230), WR Tillman McNair (Sr., 5-11, 165), DB Alexander Saelzier (Sr., 5-8, 140). Fayetteville -- WR Kaylon Morris (Sr., 6-2, 190), DB Bo Nolen (Sr., 6-2, 195), QB Drake Lindsey (Jr., 6-4, 210), LB Brooks Yurachek (Sr., 6-0, 215), WR Lachlan McKinney (Jr., 5-9, 180), DL Brooks Young (Sr., 6-0, 225), Jaison Delemar (So., 5-11, 170)

THE SCOOP Fayetteville hopes to improve its seeding for the playoffs with wins over Heritage and Springdale Har-Ber to end conference play. ..... The Bulldogs followed an overtime loss at front-runner Bentonville with a 35-6 win over Springdale at Reynolds Razorback Stadium. .... Quarterback Drake Lindsey threw four touchdown passes, two each to Kaylon Morris and Lach McKinney. .... McKinney led all receivers in the game with 12 catches for 146 yards and 2 scores. .... Heritage's playoff hopes took a hit last week in a 63-21 homecoming loss to Bentonville West. .... Quarterback Carter Hensley ran for a touchdown and threw for a touchdown for the War Eagles. .... Fayetteville won last year's game 41-14 at Heritage.

OUR TAKE Fayetteville 48, Rogers Heritage 14

-- Rick Fires

Springdale Har-Ber at Rogers

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS Har-Ber 1-7, 1-4 7A-West; Rogers 6-2, 3-2

COACHES Har-Ber – Chris Wood; Rogers -- Chad Harbison

KEY PLAYERS Har-Ber -- QB Luke Buchanan (Sr., 6-1, 190), RB Cole Carlton (Sr., 5-10, 200), RB Hudson Brewer (Sr., 6-2, 205), LB Ross Haney (Sr., 5-9, 175), DB Britt Wittschen (Sr., 5-9, 150). Rogers -- QB Dane Williams (Jr., 6-1, 190), WR Mabry Verser (Jr., 6-4, 200), WR Graycen Cash (Jr., 6-3, 175), RB Jacob Jenkins (Jr., 6-0, 170), LB Isaac Chapman (Jr., 6-0, 190), DB Braxton Lindsey (Fr., 6-1, 194).

THE SCOOP Rogers will try to regroup after being throttled 44-16 at league-leading Bentonville... The defeat was the second in three games for the Mounties, who started the season 6-0. .... Carter Nye threw 4 touchdown passes and Josh Ficklin ran for 173 yards and 2 scores against the Mounties. .... Rogers has playmakers in quarterback Dane Williams, running back Jacob Jennings, and a receiving corps led by Greycen Cash, but the Mounties must greatly reduce the mistakes they've committed in recent weeks. .... Rogers won 35-21 when the teams met at Wildcat Stadium last year. ..... Har-Ber needs an upset win to keep its fading playoff hopes alive. .... Har-Ber fell 58-44 to Fort Smith Southside last week behind 260 yards rushing and 5 touchdowns by junior running back Isaac Gregory. ..... Har-Ber led by 10 points at halftime of that game.

OUR TAKE Rogers 45, Springdale Har-Ber 28

-- Rick Fires

Pulaski Academy at Greenwood

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS Pulaski Academy 8-0, 6-0 6A-West; Greenwood 7-1, 6-0

COACHES Pulaski Academy – Anthony Lucas; Greenwood – Chris Young.

KEY PLAYERS Pulaski Academy – QB Kel Busby (Jr., 6-2, 195), RB Kenny Jordan (Jr., 6-1, 180), LB Preston Spann (Jr., 6-0, 200). Greenwood – QB Hunter Houston (Sr., 6-1, 205), RB Jake Glover (Sr., 5-5,155), WR Grant Karnes (So., 6-0, 175), LB Evan Williams (Sr., 6-1, 210), OL Brandon Webb (Sr., 6-0, 300).

THE SCOOP Pulaski Academy is ranked No. 3 in the state overall and No. 1 in Class 6A. ... Greenwood is ranked No. 6 overall and No. 2 in Class 6A. ... Greenwood has won 54 straight games at home and is 53-3 in conference games over the past nine years. ... Pulaski Academy is 85-1 in conference games since 2010. ... This is the first game this season in the state with two 2,000-yard quarterbacks with Greenwood senior Hunter Houston throwing for 2,312 yards and 22 touchdowns and Pulaski Academy junior Kel Busby throwing for 2,953 and 34 touchdowns. ... The game also features two 1,000-yard receivers with Greenwood's Grant Karnes, who has 1,014 yards and 14 yards receiving, and Pulaski Academy's Jaylin McKinney, who has 1,035 yards and 10 touchdowns receiving. ... Greenwood's offense is averaging 46 points and 481 yards per game while Pulaski Academy is averaging 53 points and 637 yards. ... Pulaski Academy has 18 sacks this season, including seven against Greenbrier last week, and has intercepted 12 passes. ... Pulaski Academy is playing in its first season in Class 6A after being elevated due to the Competitive Equity Factor. ... The two teams have combined for 20 state championships, including 10 by each team.

OUR TAKE Greenwood 42, Pulaski Academy 40

-- Leland Barclay

FS Northside at Cabot

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS Northside 3-5, 2-3 7A-Central; Cabot 6-2, 4-1

COACHES Northside – Felix Curry; Cabot – Scott Reed

KEY PLAYERS Northside – OL Andrew Hernandez (Sr., 5-8, 210), WR Fallon Rackley (Sr., 65-175), LB Julius Thomas (Sr., 5-10, 230), CB R.J. Lester (SR., 6-3, 180). Cabot – QB Abraham Owen (Sr., 6-0, 211), RB Evion Jimerson (Sr., 5-8, 192), DB Andrew Rohauer (Sr., 5-11, 165), WR Hayes Cox (Sr., 5-10, 165).

THE SCOOP Scott Reed is in his fourth season as head coach at Cabot after taking over for Mike Malham. ... Reed previously coached at El Dorado where he won four state titles in 12 seasons. ... Curry is in his first season as head coach at Northside after taking over for Mike Falleur. ... Cabot has won five of six 7A-Central meetings between the two schools, including five straight. ... Cabot is coming off a 24-10 loss at No. 1 Bryant after leading 7-0 early. ... Northside is coming off a 38-14 loss at home to North Little Rock but was within 17-14 after scoring with 6:47 left in the third quarter. ... Cabot's defense is giving up just 15 points and 231 yards per game, and has not allowed a team to rush for more than 100 yards.

OUR TAKE Cabot 45, Northside 21

-- Leland Barclay