PREP FB: Playoff scenarios taking shape as season reaches the closing stretch

With two weeks remaining in the regular season, the road to the state football playoffs still remains one filled with numerous twists and curves, and each one could send any high school football team in a number of directions.

This week's notebook will try to make that road seem somewhat straighter with a look at each team in the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette coverage area, along with its best- and worst-case scenario as the regular season plays out.

CLASS 7A

Bentonville (7-1, 5-0 7A-West)

BEST The Tigers can clinch their league's No. 1 seed and a first-round bye in the playoffs with a win over Bentonville West next week OR a West loss to Fort Smith Southside this week if Bentonville defeats Springdale this week.

WORST The Tigers could fall to the No. 2 seed with a loss to West. Bentonville would still get a first-round bye, but could end up with a road trip for the semifinals.

Bentonville West (5-3, 4-1 7A-West)

BEST The Wolverines can clinch the No. 1 seed and the first-round bye with wins in their last two games against Fort Smith Southside and Bentonville.

WORST The Wolverines could fall to a No. 5 seed, meaning a first-round road playoff game, with two losses IF Southside and Rogers win both of their games and Fayetteville wins at least one game.

Rogers (6-2, 3-2 7A-West)

BEST The Mounties could finish as the No. 2 seed with wins over Springdale Har-Ber and Rogers Heritage IF Bentonville West loses both of its games.

WORST The Mounties could fall as low as the No. 6 seed with two losses IF Har-Ber and Southside win both of their remaining games and Fayetteville beats Rogers Heritage.

Fayetteville (5-3, 3-2 7A-West)

BEST The Purple'Dogs could still finish with a No. 1 seed with wins over Heritage and Har-Ber by a combined margin of 15 or more tiebreaker points IF Bentonville loses both games, West beats Bentonville by two or more points and Rogers loses one of its two games.

WORST The Purple'Dogs could fall to a No. 6 seed with two losses IF Har-Ber and Southside win both of their games and Rogers beats Heritage next week.

Fort Smith Southside (3-5, 2-3 7A-West)

BEST The Mavericks could finish as a No. 2 seed and a first-round bye with wins over West and Springdale IF Rogers, Fayetteville and West lose their remaining games.

WORST The Mavericks could be eliminated from postseason play with two losses IF any two-team combination of Har-Ber, Springdale or Heritage wins their remaining games.

Springdale Har-Ber (1-7, 1-4 7A-West)

BEST The Wildcats could finish as a No. 4 seed with wins over Rogers and Fayetteville IF those two teams also lose their games against Heritage.

WORST The Wildcats could be eliminated with a loss Friday IF Heritage wins at least one of its games.

Springdale (1-7, 1-4 7A-West)

BEST The Bulldogs can take the No. 5 seed with wins over Bentonville and Southside.

WORST The Bulldogs can be eliminated Friday with a loss IF Har-Ber wins one of its games.

Rogers Heritage (3-5, 1-4 7A-West)

BEST The War Eagles could finish with the No. 3 seed with wins over Fayetteville and Rogers IF those two teams also lose their games against Har-Ber.

WORST Heritage could be eliminated Friday with a loss IF Springdale wins at least one of its games.

Fort Smith Northside (3-5, 2-3 7A-Central)

BEST The Grizzlies can take the No. 4 seed with wins over Cabot and Little Rock Southwest IF Cabot also loses its game to North Little Rock.

WORST The Grizzlies can be eliminated with two losses if Southwest and Jonesboro both win their two remaining games.

CLASS 6A

Greenwood (7-1, 6-0 6A-West)

BEST The Bulldogs can clinch the No. 1 seed and a first-round playoff bye with a win Friday over Pulaski Academy.

WORST The Bulldogs could fall to the No. 4 seed with losses to Pulaski Academy and Little Rock Christian IF Little Rock Christian also defeats Greenbrier and Lake Hamilton defeats Russellville and Pulaski Academy.

Van Buren (1-7, 1-5 6A-West)

BEST The Pointers can take the No. 6 seed with wins over Mountain Home and Siloam Springs IF Greenbrier loses one of its two remaining games.

WORST The Pointers are eliminated from playoff contention with a loss Friday to Mountain Home.

Siloam Springs (0-9, 0-7 6A-West)

The Panthers have already been eliminated from postseason play.

CLASS 5A

Shiloh Christian (7-1, 5-0 5A-West)

BEST The Saints clinch a No. 1 seed Friday with a win over Prairie Grove.

WORST The Saints will be to a No. 2 seed with a loss to Prairie Grove.

Prairie Grove (7-1, 5-0 5A-West)

BEST The Tigers clinch a No. 1 seed Friday with a win over Shiloh Christian.

WORST The Tigers could fall to a No. 4 seed with losses to Shiloh and Farmington IF Farmington wins its two games with a combined total of 20 or more tiebreaker points and Harrison defeats both Clarksville and Pea Ridge by at least 13 points.

Harrison (5-3, 3-2 5A-West)

BEST The Goblins can clinch a No. 2 seed with wins by 13 points or more over Clarksville and Pea Ridge IF Prairie Grove loses its two games AND Farmington wins both of its games and picks up a total of 20 or more tiebreaker points.

WORST The Goblins could be eliminated with two losses IF Alma and/or Pea Ridge win both of their games.

Farmington (5-3, 3-2 5A-West)

BEST The Cardinals can clinch a No. 2 seed with wins over Pea Ridge and Prairie Grove IF Prairie Grove also loses to Shiloh Christian and Harrison either loses one game or doesn't get the maximum 13 tiebreaker points in either of its games.

WORST The Cardinals could be eliminated with two losses IF Alma and/or Pea Ridge win both of their games.

Alma (5-3, 2-3 5A-West)

BEST The Airedales can clinch a No. 3 seed with wins over Dardanelle and Shiloh Christian IF Farmington and Harrison lose both of their games.

WORST The Airedales are out of the playoffs with a loss Friday IF Farmington and Harrison both win.

Pea Ridge (3-5, 1-4 5A-West)

BEST The Blackhawks could finish as a No. 3 seed with wins over Farmington and Harrison IF those two teams and Alma lose their remaining games.

WORST The Blackhawks are eliminated from the playoffs with a loss Friday IF Harrison defeats Clarksville.

Clarksville (0-8, 0-5 5A-West)

The Panthers have been eliminated from postseason play.

CLASS 4A

Elkins (7-1, 5-0 4A-1)

BEST The Elks can clinch a No. 1 seed and a first-round bye with a win Friday at Gentry.

WORST The Elks could fall to a No. 3 seed with two losses IF Gentry and Ozark both win their remaining games.

Gentry (7-1, 4-1 4A-1)

BEST The Pioneers can clinch the No. 1 seed with wins over Elkins and Gravette IF Ozark loses one of its remaining games.

WORST The Pioneers could fall to a No. 4 seed with two losses IF Ozark defeats Huntsville in the season finale.

Ozark (5-3, 4-1 4A-1)

BEST The Hillbillies can clinch the No. 1 seed with wins over Gravette and Huntsville IF Elkins loses its two games, then Gravette defeats Gentry.

WORST The Hillbillies could fall to a No. 4 seed with two losses IF Gentry wins at least one of its two remaining games.

Gravette (5-3, 4-1 4A-1)

BEST The Lions can claim the No. 1 seed with wins over Ozark and Gentry IF Elkins loses both of its games.

WORST The Lions will finish with the No. 4 seed with two losses.

Lincoln (4-4, 2-3 4A-1)

BEST The Wolves can clinch the No. 5 seed with a win over either Berryville or Elkins.

WORST The Wolves can be eliminated with two losses IF either Huntsville or Berryville win both of its games.

Huntsville (1-7, 1-4 4A-1)

BEST The Eagles can clinch the No. 5 seed with wins over Green Forest and Huntsville IF Lincoln loses both of its games.

WORST The Eagles can be eliminated Friday with a loss to Green Forest AND a Lincoln victory over Berryville.

Berryville (1-7, 0-5 4A-1)

BEST The Bobcats can clinch the No. 5 seed with wins over Lincoln and Green Forest IF Lincoln loses its other game and Huntsville loses both games.

WORST The Bobcats are eliminated with one more loss.

Green Forest (1-7, 0-5 4A-1)

The Tigers have been eliminated from postseason contention.

Lamar (6-2, 4-2 4A-4)

BEST The Warriors can take the league's No. 2 seed with wins over Clinton and Central Arkansas Christian IF Pottsville loses one of its remaining games.

WORST The Warriors could fall to the No. 5 seed with two losses.

CLASS 3A

Charleston (7-1, 5-0 3A-1)

BEST The Tigers can clinch the No. 1 seed with a win in either one of its remaining games against West Fork or Lavaca.

WORST The Tigers can fall to No. 2 with two losses IF Booneville wins its two remaining games.

Booneville (6-2, 4-1 3A-1)

BEST The Bearcats can take the No. 1 seed with wins over Booneville and Cedarville IF Charleston loses its two remaining games.

WORST The Bearcats could fall to the No. 4 seed with two losses IF Greenland wins both of its games.

Lavaca (6-2, 3-2 3A-1)

BEST The Golden Arrows can claim the No. 1 seed with victories over Booneville and Charleston IF Charleston also loses Friday to West Fork and Greenland loses one of its games.

WORST The Golden Arrows could be eliminated with two losses IF Greenland wins one game, while Mansfield and West Fork win both of their games.

Greenland (5-3, 3-2 3A-1)

BEST The Pirates could finish as a No. 2 seed with wins over Hackett and West Fork IF Booneville loses both of its games.

WORST The Pirates could be eliminated with two losses IF West Fork and Mansfield win both of their games.

West Fork (5-3, 2-3 3A-1)

BEST The Tigers could claim the No. 3 seed with wins over Charleston and Greenland IF Lavaca loses both of its games and Mansfield loses at least one game.

WORST The Tigers could be eliminated from postseason play with a loss Friday IF Greenland and Mansfield both win.

Mansfield (5-3, 2-3 3A-1)

BEST The Tigers could take a No. 3 seed with wins over Cedarville and Hackett IF Greenland and Lavaca lose their remaining games and West Fork falls to Charleston.

WORST The Tigers could fall out of playoff contention with two losses IF West Fork wins at least one game.

Cedarville (2-6, 1-4 3A-1)

BEST The Pirates could finish as a No. 5 seed with wins over Mansfield and Booneville IF Mansfield loses it s other game and West Fork loses its two games.

WORST The Pirates are out of playoff contention with another loss.

Hackett (1-7, 0-5 3A-1)

The Hornets are out of playoff contention.

Paris (1-7, 1-4 3A-4)

BEST The Eagles can claim a No. 5 seed with a win Friday over Magnet Cove AND a Jessieville loss to Two Rivers next week.

WORST The Eagles are eliminated with a loss or a Jessieville win.

CLASS 2A

Magazine (3-5, 2-3 2A-1)

BEST The Rattlers, who are idle this week, can take the No. 4 seed with a win over Conway Christian next week or a Mountainburg win over Johnson County Westside.

WORST The Rattlers could fall to a No. 5 seed with a loss.

Mountainburg (2-5, 1-3 2A-1)

BEST The Dragons could be a No. 3 seed with wins over Hector and Westside IF Magazine loses to Conway Christian.

WORST The Dragons are eliminated with two losses.

Johnson County Westside (1-7, 1-3 2A-1)

BEST The Rebels could be a No. 4 seed with wins over Decatur and Mountainburg.

WORST The Rebels are eliminated from playoff contention with a loss to Mountainburg.

Decatur (0-8, 1-3)

The Bulldogs are eliminated from playoff contention.

NEXT WEEK What lies ahead for teams heading into the regular-season finale following Friday's outcomes.