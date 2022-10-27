PREP VB Lady Purple Bulldogs sweep Bentonville West





ROGERS -- Fayetteville trailed a bit during its Class 6A state volleyball tournament quarterfinal match Wednesday, but the Lady Bulldogs kept moving right along.

Fayetteville grinded out a 3-0 (25-18, 25-20, 25-15) victory over Bentonville West to advance to today's semifinals where it will take on Cabot at 3 p.m.

Fayetteville Coach Jessica Phelan liked what she saw from her team.

"I thought it was a gritty win for us," Phelan said. "I thought we got West's best shot. I think it felt a lot closer than the score indicated getting out of here with a sweep.

"I think every win this week's a good win. You just take it and you're lucky to play another day together."

Brooke Rockwell and Maddie LaFata led the Fayetteville attack with 13 kills each, while Regan Harp was also in double figures with 11. Kennedy Phelan dished out 34 assists to go with seven kills. Ashley Ruff anchored the defense for the Lady Bulldogs (25-2) with 11 digs.

"We got a lot of production from a lot of people," Phelan said. "I thought we had a really close set 2, and I thought we found another gear and kept finding ways to grind out points.

"They did a nice job on defense and we did a nice job offensively, too. We had to score our points. That combination of blockers for them is tough. They have a lot of size along the front row."

Bentonville West Coach Julie Rowan said Fayetteville is a tough opponent.

"They are just so well-rounded," Rowan said. "They've got that little triangle of Rockwell, LaFata and Harp that it's just hard. And they have a lot of threats. But in addition to that they have key players like Brooke Rockwell that just, she just gets her kills. She's just so tough physically and mentally. She's not gonna let down.

"I don't know if I've ever seen her have a bad game. Everybody has times when they are not as strong. But even her not as strong is very strong. I do feel like we did a better job against Brooke tonight and that was a huge part of our game plan. But LaFata stepped up. They're just so solid. It's just hard to play against a team like that who has played together forever. I feel like we worked our tails off and that's all I asked of the girls is 'do not let down.'"

The Lady Wolverines (20-16-1) lost three times this season to Fayetteville, all in straight sets.

Fort Smith Southside 3, Little Rock Central 1

The Lady Mavericks bounced back from a third-set loss to close out their quarterfinal match with a 3-1 (25-15, 25-18, 20-25, 25-13) win over the Lady Tigers.

Lydia Pitts and Gabi DuPree were a 1-2 punch offensively for Fort Smith Southside (29-7-1). Pitts finished with 19 kills, while DuPree added 16, including 6 in the fourth set, to help her team clinch the victory.

Southside will take on Conway in the semifinals at 1 p.m. today.

Central (15-10) bounced back after dropping the first two sets to win the third set, but the Lady Mavericks took care of business in the fourth to finish off the victory.

Conway 3, Bentonville 0

The Lady Wampus Cats rode momentum from a tough second-set win into the third set to claim a 3-0 (25-18, 26-24, 25-13) win over the Lady Tigers.

Conway (24-2) scored the final two points of the second set, then put together a 12-2 run early in the third to take control and move on to the semifinals.

Bentonville jumped to a 7-1 lead in the opening set, but Conway tied it at 8-8. The Lady Wampus Cats scored five in a row to turn a 16-15 deficit into a 20-16 advantage and finished the set with three consecutive aces by Saniyah Rippond.

Conway, the top seed from the Central, got nine kills from Megan Smith and eight from Kayla Smith. Rippond contributed four blocks and two aces. Audrey Kendrick pitched in nine digs and two aces for the Lady Wampus Cats, while Olivia Wiedower dished out 18 assists.

Madison Hooper led Bentonville (19-15) with 10 kills, while Maddie Lee led with 8 digs and London McKinney 7. Gloria Cranney dished out 11 assists. Victoria finished with five blocks.

Cabot 3, Springdale Har-Ber 2

The Lady Panthers (26-7) climbed out of a 2-1 hole to down the Lady Wildcats and advance to the semifinals against Fayetteville with a 3-2 (18-25, 25-13, 26-28, 25-17,15-10) win.

Junior McKinzee Haas was dominant at the net for Cabot with 19 blocks to go with eight kills. Margaret Scott led the Lady Panther attack with 14 kills, while Carys Shock added 13 kills and Callie Ennis had 10. Laylah Reese also chipped in eight kills.

More News None

Class 6A

At Rogers Heritage

Tuesday’s Scores

Match 1 W4 Bentonville def. C5 Bryant, 3-0 (25-19, 25-13, 25-22)

Match 2 C3 Little Rock Central def W6 Rogers 3-2 (17-25, 24-26, 25-15, 26-24, 15-11)

Match 3 W5 Bentonville West. def. C4 Jonesboro 3-0 (25-16, 25-19, 25-19)

Match 4 W3 Springdale Har-Ber def. C6 North Little Rock 3-0 (25-20, 25-17, 25-16)

Wednesday’s Scores

Match 5 C1 Conway def. W4Bentonville, 3-0 (25-18, 26-24, 25-13)

Match 6 W2 Fort Smith Southside def. C3 Little Rock Central, 3-1 (25-15, 25-18, 20-25, 25-13)

Match 7 W1 Fayetteville def. W5 Bentonville West, 3-0 (25-18, 25-20, 25-15).

Match 8 C2 Cabot def.W3 Springdale Har-Ber, 3-2 ( 18-25, 25-13, 26-28, 25-17,15-10)

Today’s Matches

Match 9 Conway vs. Fort Smith Southside, 1 p.m.

Match 10 Fayetteville vs. Cabot, 3 p.m.

Saturday’s Championship Match

Match 11 Match 9 winner vs. Match 10 winner, 7 p.m. at Bank OZK Arena, 7 p.m.





Bentonville West’s Olivia Thornton (center) hits the ball as Fayetteville’s Kennedy Phelan (from left), Madeline Lafata, Meg Gebhart and Reagan Harp defend during Wednesday’s Class 6A state volleyball tournament match in Rogers. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)





