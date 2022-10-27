Prominent activist in Turkey arrested after call for inquiry

ANKARA, Turkey — Police detained the president of the Turkish Medical Association after she called for an independent investigation into allegations that the Turkish military used chemical weapons against Kurdish militants in northern Iraq, Turkish media reported Wednesday.

Dr. Sebnem Korur Fincanci, 63, was detained on charges of disseminating “terrorist propaganda” as part of an investigation launched by anti-terrorism police, according to the Ankara chief prosecutor’s office.

The prosecutor’s office said it has also asked a court for the dismissal of Fincanci as president of the association.

Fincanci, a forensic expert, has spent much of her career documenting torture and ill-treatment, and is a leading human rights activist in Turkey.

She has served as president of the Human Rights Foundation of Turkey.