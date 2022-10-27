Protect Arkansas

Every two years when Arkansans walk in the voting booth, they weigh in on several "issues" that take the form of constitutional amendments and initiated acts. This is voters' opportunity to help determine the direction of their government, in addition to the elections for state, local, and federal offices. Our state's motto is "Regnat Populus," which is Latin for "the people rule."

But the current structure of the initiative process is wide open for abuse, and it's our citizens who are left having to pick up the pieces. That's why I was the primary Senate sponsor for Issue 2, which will be on your ballot this fall.

Issue 2 would protect our state Constitution and safeguard our ballot initiative process by raising the threshold for passage from a bare majority to 60 percent. Here's why this simple change would provide a tremendous benefit to Arkansas:

First, our Constitution is the bedrock, foundational document that guides our state, and it shouldn't be amended multiple times every two years in a haphazard fashion like we currently do. That's how we've ended up with 102 amendments. Meanwhile, our U.S. Constitution has only been amended 27 times. There's good reason for that--we should only amend our Constitution when there's genuine consensus among voters.

Secondly, our initiative process is much more accessible than in most states, which leaves us susceptible to big money, out-of-state interests that want to hijack our initiative and amendment process in order to buy their way into our Constitution. They deceive voters with misleading ballot titles and slick television ads designed to temporarily convince Arkansans that their agenda is good for you. These groups promote themselves as "grass-roots," but in reality, they pay canvassers as much as $40 per hour to harass people outside gas stations and grocery stores until they sign their petitions.

Having a higher threshold for passage would provide guardrails to prevent bad actors from taking advantage of our rules in order to line their own pockets. Most importantly, Issue 2 would empower Arkansas voters to defeat bad ideas at the ballot box.

The opponents of Issue 2 are mostly those on the far left, and they're attacking Issue 2 because they want Arkansas to be more like California and Oregon, states that have become nearly ungovernable because of their runaway initiative systems. California's 2016 ballot included an overwhelming 17 statewide initiatives, along with a companion voter guide that was 224 pages long. That's no way to run a state.

Two years ago, Oregon passed Measure 110 (with less than 60 percent), decriminalizing possession of small amounts of all drugs, including heroin, cocaine, and meth. It's led to rampant drug addiction and homelessness that is now plaguing the entire state. What could the left sneak through in Arkansas with the right poll-tested language and big-money ad campaign? A stealthy defunding of our police and prison system? Gun control? Sky-high energy prices through a back-door "green" agenda?

Because they're desperate, the opponents of Issue 2 are spreading false and misleading information about it. Allow me to correct the record about some of their distortions: First, Issue 2 applies equally to both citizen-initiated and legislatively-referred amendments. I've served in the Legislature long enough to see plenty of bad ideas get passed, so I know it's important to apply the 60 percent threshold to those as well.

Secondly, Issue 2 also does nothing to limit ballot access. It protects the right of the people to use the ballot initiative process while simultaneously protecting against those who would abuse the process at the expense of Arkansans.

Lastly, good ideas will always be able to pass at the ballot box by reaching 60 percent, just as they currently can at 50 percent. Over the past decade, there have been a combined 21 initiatives and amendments on the Arkansas ballot. Of those 21 measures, 17 were passed into law with more than 50 percent. Eight of the 17 measures that passed--nearly half--reached the 60 percent mark.

Changing our Constitution should be reserved for instances when there is something closer to genuine consensus among voters. Instead, the radical left wants to use the amendment to sneak through measures like gun control, abortion on demand, and fundamental changes to our election laws that would stack the deck in their favor.

We have a chance on Election Day to defend our Constitution from those who want to meddle with it. I hope you'll join me in voting yes on Issue 2.

State Sen. Bart Hester of Cave Springs is unopposed for re-election.