Pulaski County turns to consultants on sheriff’s request for more patrol deputies

A staffing study ordered earlier this year by the Pulaski County Quorum Court will help decide whether the sheriff will get the money to hire as many as 26 additional deputies in 2023 to increase the agency's patrol capabilities and ensure his deputies have backup available, the county's top lawman said.

The decision to bring in consultants to gauge the county's need for more deputies was made this April, after Pulaski County Sheriff Eric Higgins came before the Quorum Court's budget committee to request the addition of 26 patrol deputies and another lieutenant to the force, meeting minutes show.

Higgins is budgeted 89 patrol deputies now. Most of the agency's deputies -- 210 on paper -- are assigned to run the jail, not patrol the streets, he said.

In an interview last week, Higgins said he would settle for 22 of the 26 deputies he asked for, even though his projections show the need for 60 more in total, because he doesn't think the Quorum Court would go for that many positions.

"But I know what the needs are," Higgins said.

The committee voted to put the request on hold until a staffing study could be completed, said Phil Stowers, justice of the peace for the county's 13th District. Stowers was on the committee and voted in favor of contracting the study.

A similar study of the agency's personnel has not been done since 1991, according to the contract that was hammered out with the Center for Public Safety Management and approved Aug. 10.

In 1991, Stowers said, 30% of the county's population lived on unincorporated land, but over the years much of that territory has been annexed by various cities. Now, he said, just 12% of the county's population resides in the unincorporated areas, which Higgins' deputies patrol.

"I just thought it was prudent, after 30 years, that we get an independent opinion," Stowers said.

The study, which was scheduled to begin Sept. 1 and conclude Dec. 31, is scheduled to cost the county $93,820 paid in three installments: 40% upon contract signing, 40% on delivery of a draft analysis and 20% when the final draft of the report is delivered. The contract also allows for up to $10,000 to cover travel costs for the consultants, who will visit the agency several times during the study.

Members of the Center for Public Safety Management, a Washington, D.C.-based consultancy on policing, firefighting and emergency medical services, conducted a staffing study for Little Rock's police in 2021, with the findings presented to the city Board of Directors earlier this month. Those findings included more than 100 suggestions on how the Police Department could lessen the workload on its officers without compromising the need to patrol the city's streets.

There was some haggling between Higgins and the budget committee, Stowers said. At that time, Higgins was about 20 patrol deputies short of the 89 his agency is budgeted, so committee members encouraged him to fill those spots before requesting more.

Higgins did just that, with only three of those positions remaining vacant as of Oct. 20. Higgins was also included in the process of choosing a consulting firm.

The additional positions are needed because 60% to 70% of the time, his deputies have no backup able to quickly respond if they get in trouble, Higgins said. This is in part due to the large distances between the unincorporated areas they patrol.

However, Stowers said that deputies have never had any guarantee of backup such as city police officers usually have.

Quorum Court members wanted to be sure that the need is truly there because of the decreasing size of the county over the last 30 years, Stowers said. But he said there is no intention to reduce the force, regardless of the study's findings.

"We have to take what works for Pulaski County out of the study," Stowers said. "We're not gonna fire deputies or defund."

The only time the sheriff's office has been cut while Stowers was on the Quorum Court, he said, was in 2005, when a $7 million deficit forced a 10% cut to the county's entire workforce as it tried to dig itself out of the hole. Positions have been added back to the sheriff's office since then.

Justin Blagg, director of Quorum Court services, who was assigned to work with the consultants, was out of the office this week and was not available for comment.

Judy Green, justice of the peace for the county's 9th District, said she voted for the study because although she believes Higgins is lacking in deputies, she wants to see what the consultants suggest.

"He's very short" on staff, Green said.

Although Higgins was able to hire more patrol deputies, he said he still has about 82 vacant jail deputy positions. The 39% vacancy rate has led to mandatory overtime to keep the jail running, the sheriff said earlier this month.

Curtis Keith, justice of the peace for the county's 8th District, said he voted for the study but is concerned about where the money would come from to hire more deputies. Like Stowers, he recalled the debt-induced layoffs forced on the county.

"Before I vote for spending money, I'd like to know where the money's going to come from," Keith said.

Neither Green nor Keith was certain of how much the study had cost the county when contacted this week.

Stowers, who said he and his constituents were worried about the lack of patrol deputy presence in their district, expressed confidence the study would give the Quorum Court the information they need to make the correct decision.

"We wanna get it right," Stowers said.