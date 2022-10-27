Rayhan Road wildfire threatens evacuations

Rodney Reid was still packing late Wednesday afternoon should he and his family have to evacuate during the night because of fire.

The Reids live on Rayhan Road in south Jefferson County, where earlier Wednesday the Watson Chapel Volunteer Fire Department evacuated about 10 homes because of fire.

The Rayhan Road fire was a continuation of a fire that began Monday night in Pine Bluff's Pinewood subdivision. On Wednesday high winds stirred up the still-burning fire. With tinder-dry conditions, the fire jumped a plow line barrier and ignited.

"The wind picked up, the fire jumped the plow line and it took off quick," Watson Chapel Volunteer Assistant Fire Chief Steven Tidwell said.

Jefferson County sheriff's deputies blocked Rayhan Road to everyone but residents. The fire burned 60 acres before it was contained.

No injury or damage to property was reported.

Reid said law enforcement knocked on his door Wednesday afternoon when the fire was near his backyard. At that point, he decided to stay because he saw an air tanker spraying water.

Tidwell said Reid wasn't alone in avoiding evacuation. Very few families did.

"This is the first time in the 20 years I've been at this that we've even come close to having an evacuation of any kind," Tidwell said.

According to a photo posted by a Facebook user, a tall, white plume of smoke rose into the sky from the scene of the fire. The plume was visible from Sulphur Springs Road. Other Facebook users said they could see the smoke in White Hall. Amy Lyman of the Arkansas Department of Agriculture said five bulldozers were also on the scene Monday. Every fire department in Jefferson County responded to Wednesday's fire with either personnel, equipment or both with a local dentist and a Mexican restaurant providing food to the firefighters, Tidwell said.

Local firefighters have been working intensely all week. Wildfires burned an estimated 800 acres of land in the area of Arkansas 54 and U.S. 63, as well as the Pinewood subdivision from Monday evening into Tuesday morning. No injuries or structure loss has occurred in any of the fires.

In a news release, the Agriculture Department's Forestry Division reminded citizens that 62 counties remain under a burn ban and wildfire danger is elevated across Arkansas. Jefferson County has been under a burn ban since Sept. 27.

"Conditions are dry with low humidity statewide," Fox said. "We are seeing an increase in the number of wildfires and their intensity, and that's a trend that will continue until we see significant rainfall. With this in mind, we are asking citizens of the state to be mindful of this risk and avoid burning." According to the state Wildfire Danger map, the level is "extreme" for the 16 southernmost counties, including Jefferson, Cleveland and Lincoln. Other counties touching Jefferson face a "high" level, while northwest Arkansas faces a "moderate" level.

For counties under an extreme level, according to the Forestry Division: "Fires start quickly, spread furiously and burn intensely. Every fire started has the potential to become large. Expect extreme, erratic behavior." Under a high level: "Fires ignite easily and spread quickly. Unattended brush fires and campfires are likely to escape. Fires may become serious if not attacked early."

Robert Murphy, director of emergency services for the Forestry Division, said several large fires started out as small, controlled backyard fires, adding it's important to obey the burn bans.

"It's important to remain cautious when driving through or working in dry grass," he said. "Trucks, ATVs, hay balers, and other vehicles can easily start fires by causing sparks over dry grass." The cause of Monday's fires are under investigation. The Forestry Division asks those who see fires to report them by calling (800) 468-8834 and to avoid flying drones in the area. Tidwell said that while firefighters battled Wednesday's fire, the fire department received several calls about people burning in spite of the burn ban.

He also said while the Rayhan Road fire is contained, it remains burning. Firefighters planned to spend the night near the fire to make sure it remained under control.

For Reid and his family, they were prepared for a last-minute evacuation if needed.

"I haven't decided whether to leave for the night or not," Reid said. "During the night, the last thing you want is to wake up and find out the thing has jumped. We are surrounded by woods, so it wouldn't take much."