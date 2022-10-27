LIVE MUSIC IN ARKANSAS: Rev Room hosts Arkansauce; Dan Penn plays White Water

■ ■ ■ TODAY ■ ■ ■
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Charlee's Good Time Drinkery, 500 President Clinton Ave., Suite 105; (501) 747-1246; charleesgoodtime.com
9-11:55 p.m.: Townsend
◼️ White Water Tavern, 2500 W. Seventh St.; (501) 375-8400; whitewatertavern.com
8:30 p.m.: Bri Ailene & Co ($10)
◼️ Willy D's, 322 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 244-9550; willydspianobar.com
8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Matt Sammons, Chris Hetfield
NORTH LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Argenta Branch Library, 420 North Main St.; (501)687-1061; laymanlibrary.org
6 p.m.: The Kinders
JACKSONVILLE
◼️ Coffeehouse Concert Series, Second Baptist Church, 1117 N. James St.; (501) 985-2502
6:30 p.m.: Arbour House (donations)
BENTON
◼️ Valhalla Kitchen, 226 W. South St.; (501) 316-4082; valhallabenton.com
6-9 p.m.: Sean Michel
EL DORADO
◼️ Mulekick at MAD, 101 E. Locust St.; (870) 444-3008; mulekickatmad.com
7-10 p.m.: Jordan Sheppard
HOT SPRINGS
◼️ The Blitzed Pig, 4330 Central Ave., Suite A; (501) 525-1616
6:30 p.m.: Jocko
◼️ Central Theater, 1008 Central Ave.; (501) 859-9148; centraltheatrehs.com
6 p.m.: Patti Savage & The OG Crew
◼️ Copper Penny Pub, 711 Central Ave.; (501) 622-2570
8 p.m.: Brian Ramsey
◼️ Jose's Mexican Grill & Cantina, 5361 Central Ave.; (501) 525-9797; josesmexicangrill.com
6-9 p.m.: Jacob Flores
◼️ Rolando's, 210 Central Ave.; (501) 318-6054; rolandosrestaurant.com
5:30 p.m.: Christine DeMeo
MAGNOLIA
◼️ Mulekick, 2158 N. Jackson; (870) 562-2800; mulekickmag.com
6-9 p.m.: Christine DeMeo
■ ■ ■ FRIDAY ■ ■ ■
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Camp Taco After Dark, 822 E. Sixth St.; (501)353-0884; camptaco.com
8 p.m.: King Honey (parental advisory-language and themes)
◼️ Cannibal and Craft, 307 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 414-8870; cannibalandcraftlr.com
9 p.m.: Keith Savage
◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern, 9700 N. Rodney Parham Road; (501) 246-4340; hiberniairishtavern.com
8 p.m.: Gray Matter
◼️ JJ's Grill, 12111 W. Markham St.; (501) 414-0848; jjsgrill.com
6-8 p.m.: Ed Bowman
◼️ Library Kitchen + Lounge, 313 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 916-9826; thelibrarylr.com
9 p.m.: UnRaveled ($5)
◼️ Midtown Billiards, 1316 Main St.; (501) 372-9990
1 a.m.: Lypstick Hand Grenade
◼️ Rev Room, 300 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 398-1323; revroom.com
8 p.m.: Arkansauce ($17 advance; $20 day of show)
◼️ Shooters Bar and Grill, 9500 Interstate 30; (479) 287-9892; z957fm.com
8 p.m.: Nico y sus Insolitos ($45)
◼️ South on Main, 1304 Main St.; (501) 244-9660; southonmain.com
8-10 p.m.: 7 Toed Pete ($10)
◼️ Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack
8 p.m.: The Backroads Tour: Adventure to Backwoods at Mulberry Mountain: King Qizzli, Missy Midwest, Droop Method, GuERO, Bobby Dz, Pineapplebeatz ($15 advance; $20 day of show)
◼️ Sullivan's Steakhouse, 17707 Chenal Parkway; (501) 817-3971; sullivanssteakhouse.com
6-9 p.m.: Eric Ware Duo
◼️ Vino's, 923 W. Seventh St.; (501) 375-8466; vinosbrewpub.com
7-11 p.m.: Moon Mane
◼️ White Water Tavern
9 p.m.: Funkanites ($15)
◼️ Willy D's
8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Pamela Hopkins, David Rasico, Chris Hetfield
NORTH LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Argenta Plaza, 510 Main St.; (571) 358-5165; northlittlerock.org
7 p.m.: Shinyribs
◼️ Four Quarter Bar, 415 Main St.; (501) 313-4704; fourquarterbar.com
9:30 p.m.: And Then Came Humans
JACKSONVILLE
◼️ J'ville Grille, 215 S. Redmond Road; (501) 983-2600
7-9 p.m.: Bluesboy Jag
MAUMELLE
◼️ Tavern Round the Bend, 26611 Arkansas 365; (501) 800-1123
9 p.m.: The Mid-Western Playboys
CONWAY
◼️ JJ's Grill, 1010 Main St.; (501) 336-0100; jjsgrill.com
8:30 p.m.: Mister Lucky
◼️ Kings Live Music, 1020 Front St.; (501) 205-8512; kingslivemusic.com
8-11:30 p.m.: The Back Beats
◼️ Skinny J's, 2235 Dave Ward Drive; (501) 358-6586; skinnyjs.com
7-10 p.m.: Wendell Craig Band
EL DORADO
◼️ Mulekick @ MAD
7-8 p.m.: Bodey Jackson
8:30-10 p.m.: Tyler Kinch Band
EUREKA SPRINGS
◼️ The AUD, 36 South Main St.; (479) 253-7788; theaud.org
7:30-10 p.m.: The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band ($65-$85)
HOT SPRINGS
◼️ Arlington Hotel & Spa, 239 Central Ave.; (501) 321-4747; arlingtonhotel.com
7:30-11:30 p.m. Mike Stanley Band (lobby)
◼️ The Big Chill, 910 Higdon Ferry Road; (501) 624-5185; chillhotsprings.com
9 p.m.: Aces & 8's
◼️ Bridge Street Live! Halloween Ichabod Bash, Bridge Street; (501) 321-2277; hotsprings.org
5 p.m.: DJ Courier; 7 p.m.: The Memphis Soul Revue
◼️ Copper Penny Pub
8 p.m.: Christine DeMeo
◼️ J&S Villa, 4332 Central Ave,. Suite B; (501) 525-1121
6:30-9:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores
◼️ John the Baptist Catholic School, 583 W. Grand Ave., Suite B; (501) 624-3171
6 p.m.: Amie Bishop & The Slingerz
◼️ Maxine's, 700 Central Ave.; (501) 321-0909; maxineslive.com
9:30 p.m.: Turtle Rush
◼️ Ohio Club, 336 Central Ave.; (501) 627-0702; theohioclub.com
8 p.m.-12 a.m.: Ohio Club Players
◼️ Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort, 2705 Central Ave.; (501) 363-4784; oaklawn.com
9 p.m-1 a.m.: Cliff & Susan Band
HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE
◼️ The Beehive, 220 Minorca Road; (501) 777-8176; beehivehsv.com
7-9 p.m.: Amber Violet
MAGNOLIA
◼️ Mulekick
7-10 p.m.: DJ Grissom
MALVERN
◼️ Whiskey Ridge Ranch, 26260 Arkansas 84; (870) 304-3089
4 p.m.-12 a.m.: Mother Hubbard and the Regulators
MORRILTON
◼️ Point Remove Brewing Company, 102 S. Crestliner St.; (501) 477-4080; pointremovebrewingcompany.com
7-9 p.m.: Thisness
MOUNTAIN HOME
◼️ Rapp's Barren Brewery, 601 S. Baker St.; (870) 424-7277; rappsbarrenbrewing.com
7-9 p.m.: Chris Cash
■ ■ ■ SATURDAY ■ ■ ■
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Bernice Garden, 1401 Main St.; (501) 410-3938; thebernicegarden.org
10-11 a.m.: Acoustic Music Mornings; musical instruments and chairs welcome.
◼️ CALS Ron Robinson Theatre, 100 River Market Ave.; (501) 320-5715; cals.org
8-9:30 p.m.: George Michael Reborn featuring Robert Bartko ($25 advance, $30 day of show)
◼️ Cannibal and Craft
9 p.m.: Butterfly
◼️ The Hall, 721 W. Ninth St.; (501) 406-1364; littlerockhall.com
8 p.m.: Gin Blossoms ($25-$139)
◼️ Midtown Billiards
1 a.m.: Delta Project
◼️ Rev Room
7:30 p.m.: Census, with Frailstate, Tiny Towns, Salon Blonde ($10 advance, $20 day of show)
◼️ South on Main
9-11 p.m.: Billy Jeter Band
◼️ Stickyz
9:30 p.m.: Tragikly White ($10-$72)
◼️ Sullivan's Steakhouse
6 p.m.: The Clyde Pound Trio
◼️ Vino's
7-11 p.m.: Yuni Wa
◼️ White Water Tavern
7:30 p.m.: The Greasy Greens ($15)
◼️ Wildwood Park for the Arts, 20919 Denny Road; (501) 821-7275; wildwoodpark.org
8:45 p.m.- 12:45 a.m.: Masquerade Ball, with Roosevelt Harris
◼️ Willy D's
8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Pamela Hopkins, David Rasico, Chris Hetfield
NORTH LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Four Quarter Bar
9 p.m.: The Rocky Horror Pickin' Show: Science Fiction, with The Crumbs ($10)
SHERWOOD
◼️ Area 51, 6511 Warden Road; (501) 835-5510
8 p.m.-1 a.m.: The Multiverse
◼️ Casa Mexicana, 4091 E. Kiehl Ave.; (501) 833-2787
7:30-9:30 p.m.: Chuey & The Dudes, featuring Steve Struthers
CABOT
◼️ HardRider Bar & Grill, 6613 John Harden Drive; (501) 241-1151
9 p.m.: Huckleberry Jam, with Chris Bayles
CADDO VALLEY
◼️ Betty's Big Country Dance Hall, 102 Crystal Palace Drive; (870) 403-0373; bettysbigcountrydance.com
8 p.m.: Mike Mayberry & the Slow Hands
CONWAY
◼️ TC's Midtown Grill, 1611 E. Oak St., Suite 19; (501) 205-0576
8 p.m.: Second Hand Cannons, South of Saturn
EL DORADO
◼️ Mulekick@MAD
7-10 p.m.: DJ Grissom
EUREKA SPRINGS
◼️ Chelsea's, 10 Mountain St.; (479) 253-8231
6 p.m.: Rant, Disastermath, Biv, From the Gravel
FORT SMITH
◼️ Temple Live, 200 N. 11th St.; (479) 222-6186; templelive.com
8 p.m.: Zoso (The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience) ($20-$30)
HOT SPRINGS
◼️ Arlington Hotel & Spa, 239 Central Ave.; (501) 321-4747; arlingtonhotel.com
5:30-8 p.m.: Jacob Flores (Fountain Room)
7:30-11:30 p.m.: Mike Stanley Band (lobby)
◼️ The Big Chill
9 p.m.: Funkin' Gonuts
◼️ Copper Penny Pub
8 p.m.: Buh Jones
◼️ 420eats, 420 Malvern Ave.; (501) 420-3286
6-9 p.m.: Josh Stewart
◼️ Frontier Club, 2700 Central Ave.; (501) 620-4000
8 p.m.: Brass Tacks
◼️ Los Roosters, 8091-A Airport Road; (870) 669-9946
7:30 p.m.: Jack Fancy
◼️ Maxine's
9:30 p.m.: Ghost Bones, Microwaves, Warm Trickle
◼️ Ohio Club
8 p.m.: Ohio Club Players
◼️ Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn
9 p.m-1 a.m.: Cliff & Susan Band
◼️ Splash Wine Bar, 325 Ouachita Ave; (501) 701-4544; splashwinebar.com
9:30-11 p.m.: Jacob Flores
◼️ Vapors Live, 315 Park Ave.; (501) 463-4463; vaporslive.com
7:30 p.m.: deFrance ($40)
HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE
◼️ The Beehive
7-10 p.m.: The Chris Baker Band
MAGNOLIA
◼️ Mulekick
7-10 p.m.: Derrick McLendon
RUSSELLVILLE
◼️ Downtown Fall Festival, Train Depot Stage, 320 W. C St.; (479) 967-1437; mainstreetrussellville.com
10 a.m.: Ron Wayn
12:45 p.m: Covington Creek
SEARCY
◼️ Searcy VFW, 2107 Davis Drive; (501) 268-9695
10 p.m.: A Year & A Day
■ ■ ■ SUNDAY ■ ■ ■
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ The Hall
8 p.m.: Highly Suspect, with Tigercub ($34.50-$74.50)
◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern
2:30 p.m.: Traditional Irish session
◼️ Library Kitchen + Lounge
7 p.m.: Brandy + Monica tribute show by The Rodney Block Collective featuring Tawanna Campbell-Berry and Bijoux ($15 g.a.; $20 table)
◼️ Rev Room
8 p.m.: The Backroads Tour: Adventure to Backwoods: Otonic, Brother Tongue, PropHunter, The Chores, The Gravel Yard ($15 advance; $20 day of show)
◼️ South on Main
11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.: Carl and Phillip Mouton
◼️ White Water Tavern
7 p.m.: Dan Penn, with Rev. Greg Spradlin ($40)
EUREKA SPRINGS
◼️ Chelsea's
8 p.m.: Earl and Them
HOT SPRINGS
◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa
11 a.m.-1 p.m.: Jacob Flores
◼️ Central Theater
4 p.m.: Fonky Donkey Blues Jam ($20)
◼️ Copper Penny Pub
11 a.m-2 p.m.: John Jordan
◼️ Ohio Club
6-9 p.m.: Larry Womack
■ ■ ■ TUESDAY ■ ■ ■
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Willy D's Piano Bar
7:30 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Matt Sammons
HOT SPRINGS
◼️ Central Theater
6 p.m.: Jazz Night with The Goat Band
◼️ El Padrino's Mexican Grill, 1607 Albert Pike Road; (501) 623-2406
6-9 p.m.: Jacob Flores
■ ■ ■ WEDNESDAY ■ ■ ■
NORTH LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Simmons Bank Arena, 1 Simmons Bank Arena Drive; (501) 340-5660; simmonsbankarena.com
7 p.m.: Greta Van Fleet, with Durand Jones & the Indications, Crownlands ($39.50-$79.50)
FAYETTEVILLE
◼️ Morano's, 2179 Martin Luther King Blvd.; (479) 935-4800
6-9 p.m.: Brick Fields
To be included in Live Music listings, please submit your venue's information before midnight on Mondays to: arlivemusicscene@gmail.com