LIVE MUSIC IN ARKANSAS: Rev Room hosts Arkansauce; Dan Penn plays White Water

■ ■ ■ TODAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Charlee's Good Time Drinkery, 500 President Clinton Ave., Suite 105; (501) 747-1246; charleesgoodtime.com

9-11:55 p.m.: Townsend

◼️ White Water Tavern, 2500 W. Seventh St.; (501) 375-8400; whitewatertavern.com

8:30 p.m.: Bri Ailene & Co ($10)

◼️ Willy D's, 322 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 244-9550; willydspianobar.com

8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Matt Sammons, Chris Hetfield

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Argenta Branch Library, 420 North Main St.; (501)687-1061; laymanlibrary.org

6 p.m.: The Kinders

JACKSONVILLE

◼️ Coffeehouse Concert Series, Second Baptist Church, 1117 N. James St.; (501) 985-2502

6:30 p.m.: Arbour House (donations)

BENTON

◼️ Valhalla Kitchen, 226 W. South St.; (501) 316-4082; valhallabenton.com

6-9 p.m.: Sean Michel

EL DORADO

◼️ Mulekick at MAD, 101 E. Locust St.; (870) 444-3008; mulekickatmad.com

7-10 p.m.: Jordan Sheppard

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ The Blitzed Pig, 4330 Central Ave., Suite A; (501) 525-1616

6:30 p.m.: Jocko

◼️ Central Theater, 1008 Central Ave.; (501) 859-9148; centraltheatrehs.com

6 p.m.: Patti Savage & The OG Crew

◼️ Copper Penny Pub, 711 Central Ave.; (501) 622-2570

8 p.m.: Brian Ramsey

◼️ Jose's Mexican Grill & Cantina, 5361 Central Ave.; (501) 525-9797; josesmexicangrill.com

6-9 p.m.: Jacob Flores

◼️ Rolando's, 210 Central Ave.; (501) 318-6054; rolandosrestaurant.com

5:30 p.m.: Christine DeMeo

MAGNOLIA

◼️ Mulekick, 2158 N. Jackson; (870) 562-2800; mulekickmag.com

6-9 p.m.: Christine DeMeo

■ ■ ■ FRIDAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Camp Taco After Dark, 822 E. Sixth St.; (501)353-0884; camptaco.com

8 p.m.: King Honey (parental advisory-language and themes)

◼️ Cannibal and Craft, 307 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 414-8870; cannibalandcraftlr.com

9 p.m.: Keith Savage

◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern, 9700 N. Rodney Parham Road; (501) 246-4340; hiberniairishtavern.com

8 p.m.: Gray Matter

◼️ JJ's Grill, 12111 W. Markham St.; (501) 414-0848; jjsgrill.com

6-8 p.m.: Ed Bowman

◼️ Library Kitchen + Lounge, 313 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 916-9826; thelibrarylr.com

9 p.m.: UnRaveled ($5)

◼️ Midtown Billiards, 1316 Main St.; (501) 372-9990

1 a.m.: Lypstick Hand Grenade

◼️ Rev Room, 300 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 398-1323; revroom.com

8 p.m.: Arkansauce ($17 advance; $20 day of show)

◼️ Shooters Bar and Grill, 9500 Interstate 30; (479) 287-9892; z957fm.com

8 p.m.: Nico y sus Insolitos ($45)

◼️ South on Main, 1304 Main St.; (501) 244-9660; southonmain.com

8-10 p.m.: 7 Toed Pete ($10)

◼️ Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack

8 p.m.: The Backroads Tour: Adventure to Backwoods at Mulberry Mountain: King Qizzli, Missy Midwest, Droop Method, GuERO, Bobby Dz, Pineapplebeatz ($15 advance; $20 day of show)

◼️ Sullivan's Steakhouse, 17707 Chenal Parkway; (501) 817-3971; sullivanssteakhouse.com

6-9 p.m.: Eric Ware Duo

◼️ Vino's, 923 W. Seventh St.; (501) 375-8466; vinosbrewpub.com

7-11 p.m.: Moon Mane

◼️ White Water Tavern

9 p.m.: Funkanites ($15)

◼️ Willy D's

8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Pamela Hopkins, David Rasico, Chris Hetfield

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Argenta Plaza, 510 Main St.; (571) 358-5165; northlittlerock.org

7 p.m.: Shinyribs

◼️ Four Quarter Bar, 415 Main St.; (501) 313-4704; fourquarterbar.com

9:30 p.m.: And Then Came Humans

JACKSONVILLE

◼️ J'ville Grille, 215 S. Redmond Road; (501) 983-2600

7-9 p.m.: Bluesboy Jag

MAUMELLE

◼️ Tavern Round the Bend, 26611 Arkansas 365; (501) 800-1123

9 p.m.: The Mid-Western Playboys

CONWAY

◼️ JJ's Grill, 1010 Main St.; (501) 336-0100; jjsgrill.com

8:30 p.m.: Mister Lucky

◼️ Kings Live Music, 1020 Front St.; (501) 205-8512; kingslivemusic.com

8-11:30 p.m.: The Back Beats

◼️ Skinny J's, 2235 Dave Ward Drive; (501) 358-6586; skinnyjs.com

7-10 p.m.: Wendell Craig Band

EL DORADO

◼️ Mulekick @ MAD

7-8 p.m.: Bodey Jackson

8:30-10 p.m.: Tyler Kinch Band

EUREKA SPRINGS

◼️ The AUD, 36 South Main St.; (479) 253-7788; theaud.org

7:30-10 p.m.: The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band ($65-$85)

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ Arlington Hotel & Spa, 239 Central Ave.; (501) 321-4747; arlingtonhotel.com

7:30-11:30 p.m. Mike Stanley Band (lobby)

◼️ The Big Chill, 910 Higdon Ferry Road; (501) 624-5185; chillhotsprings.com

9 p.m.: Aces & 8's

◼️ Bridge Street Live! Halloween Ichabod Bash, Bridge Street; (501) 321-2277; hotsprings.org

5 p.m.: DJ Courier; 7 p.m.: The Memphis Soul Revue

◼️ Copper Penny Pub

8 p.m.: Christine DeMeo

◼️ J&S Villa, 4332 Central Ave,. Suite B; (501) 525-1121

6:30-9:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores

◼️ John the Baptist Catholic School, 583 W. Grand Ave., Suite B; (501) 624-3171

6 p.m.: Amie Bishop & The Slingerz

◼️ Maxine's, 700 Central Ave.; (501) 321-0909; maxineslive.com

9:30 p.m.: Turtle Rush

◼️ Ohio Club, 336 Central Ave.; (501) 627-0702; theohioclub.com

8 p.m.-12 a.m.: Ohio Club Players

◼️ Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort, 2705 Central Ave.; (501) 363-4784; oaklawn.com

9 p.m-1 a.m.: Cliff & Susan Band

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

◼️ The Beehive, 220 Minorca Road; (501) 777-8176; beehivehsv.com

7-9 p.m.: Amber Violet

MAGNOLIA

◼️ Mulekick

7-10 p.m.: DJ Grissom

MALVERN

◼️ Whiskey Ridge Ranch, 26260 Arkansas 84; (870) 304-3089

4 p.m.-12 a.m.: Mother Hubbard and the Regulators

MORRILTON

◼️ Point Remove Brewing Company, 102 S. Crestliner St.; (501) 477-4080; pointremovebrewingcompany.com

7-9 p.m.: Thisness

MOUNTAIN HOME

◼️ Rapp's Barren Brewery, 601 S. Baker St.; (870) 424-7277; rappsbarrenbrewing.com

7-9 p.m.: Chris Cash

■ ■ ■ SATURDAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Bernice Garden, 1401 Main St.; (501) 410-3938; thebernicegarden.org

10-11 a.m.: Acoustic Music Mornings; musical instruments and chairs welcome.

◼️ CALS Ron Robinson Theatre, 100 River Market Ave.; (501) 320-5715; cals.org

8-9:30 p.m.: George Michael Reborn featuring Robert Bartko ($25 advance, $30 day of show)

◼️ Cannibal and Craft

9 p.m.: Butterfly

◼️ The Hall, 721 W. Ninth St.; (501) 406-1364; littlerockhall.com

8 p.m.: Gin Blossoms ($25-$139)

◼️ Midtown Billiards

1 a.m.: Delta Project

◼️ Rev Room

7:30 p.m.: Census, with Frailstate, Tiny Towns, Salon Blonde ($10 advance, $20 day of show)

◼️ South on Main

9-11 p.m.: Billy Jeter Band

◼️ Stickyz

9:30 p.m.: Tragikly White ($10-$72)

◼️ Sullivan's Steakhouse

6 p.m.: The Clyde Pound Trio

◼️ Vino's

7-11 p.m.: Yuni Wa

◼️ White Water Tavern

7:30 p.m.: The Greasy Greens ($15)

◼️ Wildwood Park for the Arts, 20919 Denny Road; (501) 821-7275; wildwoodpark.org

8:45 p.m.- 12:45 a.m.: Masquerade Ball, with Roosevelt Harris

◼️ Willy D's

8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Pamela Hopkins, David Rasico, Chris Hetfield

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Four Quarter Bar

9 p.m.: The Rocky Horror Pickin' Show: Science Fiction, with The Crumbs ($10)

SHERWOOD

◼️ Area 51, 6511 Warden Road; (501) 835-5510

8 p.m.-1 a.m.: The Multiverse

◼️ Casa Mexicana, 4091 E. Kiehl Ave.; (501) 833-2787

7:30-9:30 p.m.: Chuey & The Dudes, featuring Steve Struthers

CABOT

◼️ HardRider Bar & Grill, 6613 John Harden Drive; (501) 241-1151

9 p.m.: Huckleberry Jam, with Chris Bayles

CADDO VALLEY

◼️ Betty's Big Country Dance Hall, 102 Crystal Palace Drive; (870) 403-0373; bettysbigcountrydance.com

8 p.m.: Mike Mayberry & the Slow Hands

CONWAY

◼️ TC's Midtown Grill, 1611 E. Oak St., Suite 19; (501) 205-0576

8 p.m.: Second Hand Cannons, South of Saturn

EL DORADO

◼️ Mulekick@MAD

7-10 p.m.: DJ Grissom

EUREKA SPRINGS

◼️ Chelsea's, 10 Mountain St.; (479) 253-8231

6 p.m.: Rant, Disastermath, Biv, From the Gravel

FORT SMITH

◼️ Temple Live, 200 N. 11th St.; (479) 222-6186; templelive.com

8 p.m.: Zoso (The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience) ($20-$30)

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ Arlington Hotel & Spa, 239 Central Ave.; (501) 321-4747; arlingtonhotel.com

5:30-8 p.m.: Jacob Flores (Fountain Room)

7:30-11:30 p.m.: Mike Stanley Band (lobby)

◼️ The Big Chill

9 p.m.: Funkin' Gonuts

◼️ Copper Penny Pub

8 p.m.: Buh Jones

◼️ 420eats, 420 Malvern Ave.; (501) 420-3286

6-9 p.m.: Josh Stewart

◼️ Frontier Club, 2700 Central Ave.; (501) 620-4000

8 p.m.: Brass Tacks

◼️ Los Roosters, 8091-A Airport Road; (870) 669-9946

7:30 p.m.: Jack Fancy

◼️ Maxine's

9:30 p.m.: Ghost Bones, Microwaves, Warm Trickle

◼️ Ohio Club

8 p.m.: Ohio Club Players

◼️ Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn

9 p.m-1 a.m.: Cliff & Susan Band

◼️ Splash Wine Bar, 325 Ouachita Ave; (501) 701-4544; splashwinebar.com

9:30-11 p.m.: Jacob Flores

◼️ Vapors Live, 315 Park Ave.; (501) 463-4463; vaporslive.com

7:30 p.m.: deFrance ($40)

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

◼️ The Beehive

7-10 p.m.: The Chris Baker Band

MAGNOLIA

◼️ Mulekick

7-10 p.m.: Derrick McLendon

RUSSELLVILLE

◼️ Downtown Fall Festival, Train Depot Stage, 320 W. C St.; (479) 967-1437; mainstreetrussellville.com

10 a.m.: Ron Wayn

12:45 p.m: Covington Creek

SEARCY

◼️ Searcy VFW, 2107 Davis Drive; (501) 268-9695

10 p.m.: A Year & A Day

■ ■ ■ SUNDAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ The Hall

8 p.m.: Highly Suspect, with Tigercub ($34.50-$74.50)

◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern

2:30 p.m.: Traditional Irish session

◼️ Library Kitchen + Lounge

7 p.m.: Brandy + Monica tribute show by The Rodney Block Collective featuring Tawanna Campbell-Berry and Bijoux ($15 g.a.; $20 table)

◼️ Rev Room

8 p.m.: The Backroads Tour: Adventure to Backwoods: Otonic, Brother Tongue, PropHunter, The Chores, The Gravel Yard ($15 advance; $20 day of show)

◼️ South on Main

11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.: Carl and Phillip Mouton

◼️ White Water Tavern

7 p.m.: Dan Penn, with Rev. Greg Spradlin ($40)

EUREKA SPRINGS

◼️ Chelsea's

8 p.m.: Earl and Them

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa

11 a.m.-1 p.m.: Jacob Flores

◼️ Central Theater

4 p.m.: Fonky Donkey Blues Jam ($20)

◼️ Copper Penny Pub

11 a.m-2 p.m.: John Jordan

◼️ Ohio Club

6-9 p.m.: Larry Womack

■ ■ ■ TUESDAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Willy D's Piano Bar

7:30 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Matt Sammons

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ Central Theater

6 p.m.: Jazz Night with The Goat Band

◼️ El Padrino's Mexican Grill, 1607 Albert Pike Road; (501) 623-2406

6-9 p.m.: Jacob Flores

■ ■ ■ WEDNESDAY ■ ■ ■

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Simmons Bank Arena, 1 Simmons Bank Arena Drive; (501) 340-5660; simmonsbankarena.com

7 p.m.: Greta Van Fleet, with Durand Jones & the Indications, Crownlands ($39.50-$79.50)

FAYETTEVILLE

◼️ Morano's, 2179 Martin Luther King Blvd.; (479) 935-4800

6-9 p.m.: Brick Fields

To be included in Live Music listings, please submit your venue's information before midnight on Mondays to: arlivemusicscene@gmail.com