SEARK honored as Tree Campus

A tree was planted at Southeast Arkansas College on Wednesday morning, and to President Steven Bloomberg, the moment represented a new beginning.

For one, the Pine Bluff college earned the distinction of Tree Campus Higher Education from the National Arbor Day Foundation. To celebrate, the college planted a tulip poplar tree outside McGeorge Hall that will grow to 60 to 90 feet tall by 30 to 50 feet wide. Tulip poplars produce colorful blooms and are native to the Crowley's Ridge region of northeast Arkansas, according to Jefferson County forester Tabitha Holloway. "It's a new beginning of our commitment to becoming a greener campus," Bloomberg said. "What that means is, it's not just about planting one tree, right? It's about being consistent, being deliberate, being thoughtful, and so, since we're getting ready to build new buildings in the near future, we've got a new solar field we're going to be installing. It's going to power the majority of our campus with solar energy.

"It's a new beginning. It's time for us to reduce our carbon footprint and be a more sustainable campus."To be recognized as a Tree Campus Higher Education, a school needs to establish a campus tree advisory committee, show evidence of a campus tree care plan, verify the plan's dedicated annual expenditures, observe Arbor Day, and create a service-learning project aimed at engaging the student body. A project at SEARK is scheduled for 9 a.m. Nov. 4. Arkansas Arbor Day is annually the third Monday in March. National Arbor Day is annually the last Friday in April. Kevin Harris, a University of Arkansas extension agent, led the presentation. He and Bloomberg agree students tend to choose a college or university campus based on its commitment to the environment. Trees are known to filter out carbon dioxide to make the air healthier. "At SEARK College, it's about doing our part to be more sustainable and more green," Bloomberg said.

Harris typically focuses on urban stormwater in his position, but as part of his responsibility, he works with the Pine Bluff Tree Board and learned about Tree Campus Higher Education, which led him to connect with SEARK. In 2021, only 411 campuses were recognized, including three in Arkansas -- the University of Arkansas at Monticello, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock and Arkansas Tech University in Russellville.

"That's pretty significant," Harris said. "They've been taking care of trees on their landscape, so this can be used in their marketing. Students want to go to colleges where the landscape is maintained and beautified."

Harris said he plans to organize a similar program at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff in 2023.