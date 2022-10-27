Police beat: Sex-demand report results in one arrest; Drugs, gun found in stop, police say

Sex-demand report results in one arrest

Jacksonville police early Tuesday arrested a man who they say demanded sex from two people at gunpoint, according to an arrest report.

Officers met with two people around 1:33 a.m. at a 1010 N. First St. apartment who said that Jaquan Richardson, 23, of Morrilton pulled a pistol on them and demanded they have sex with him.

When police entered the apartment and arrested Richardson, they found a bag in the closet that the victims described that contained suspected marijuana and a loaded 9mm FN pistol.

Richardson is charged with simultaneous possession of drugs and a gun, aggravated assault and drug possession, all felony counts, as well as two misdemeanor drug paraphernalia charges.

Drugs, gun found in stop, police say

Little Rock police arrested a woman Tuesday afternoon who they say had drugs and a gun during a traffic stop, according to an arrest report.

During the stop stemming from a broken brake light around 1:22 p.m. at 29th and Lewis streets, police reported smelling marijuana inside the vehicle driven by Lekeshia Williamson, 32, of Little Rock.

Williamson told officers about a gun that was in the driver's side floorboard, and a search of the vehicle located suspected marijuana, the report states. She is charged with two felonies -- simultaneous possession of drugs and a gun and drug possession, as well as a traffic citation for the busted brake light.