Six scary days: Options across the state where you can go bump in the night





Halloween falls on a Monday this year, and most of the ghosties, ghoulies, trickers and treaters will go bump on that night.

But there's a whole range of activities going on across the state starting tonight and through the weekend. Here's a non-comprehensive roundup of the limited number of events, etc., that has found its way into our Halloween-y claws:

LITTLE ROCK: 'Big Boo!seum Bash'

For this year's Big Boo!seum Bash, 5:30-8:30 p.m. today, 10 Little Rock museums and cultural institutions are providing free Halloween games, seasonal thrills and more at six downtown Little Rock locations:

◼️ Central Arkansas Library System Main Library, 100 Rock St., also the site for activities for Little Rock Central High School National Historic Site.

◼️ Historic Curran Hall, 615 E. Capitol Ave., where the MacArthur Museum of Arkansas Military History will also have activities. The building will be decorated and serve as a backdrop for pictures; staff will hand out candy and toys and there will be a special appearance by a dragon named Samhain.

◼️ At the Mosaic Templars Cultural Center, 501 W. Ninth St., says a spokeswoman, "We will have a photo-booth station and two games for the visitors to play, as well as loads and loads of candy."

◼️ Museum of Discovery, 500 President Clinton Ave., will staff six activity tables at which one or two families at a time can take part in interactive play. And they'll pass out candy as well.

◼️ Old State House Museum, 300 W. Markham St., partnering with the Arkansas Secretary of State's Office and the Arkansas State Archives, will have free candy, a variety of hands-on activities, games with prizes, treat bags and other Halloween activities for all ages — outdoors, weather permitting.

◼️ Witt Stephens Jr. Central Arkansas Nature Center, 602 President Clinton Ave., will set up five "spooky stations" in the exhibit hall, each with a short game or activity "with lots of candy as prizes," a spokeswoman says.

Ten Little Rock museums offer activities at six Little Rock sites for the Big Boo!seum Bash. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette) A downtown Little Rock tradition for 27 years, the Bash is designed to be a safe and accessible Halloween alternative for trick-or-treaters and their families, according to a news release. Admission to all participating locations is free. Costumes are welcome.

Trick-or-treaters can pick up a free Big Boo!seum Game Card, to be stamped by each of the 10 participating organizations, which, when completed, will be entered into a drawing for a chance to win a Google Chromebook tablet or a basket of "scary-good" gifts from the participating locations and organizations.

Visit facebook.com/LittleRockCVB or tinyurl.com/yvd8w88e.

'Rocky Horror Show'

Actors Theatre of Little Rock stages "The Rocky Horror Show" (music, lyrics and book by Richard O'Brien, with some new arrangements and a concept inspired by Lady Gaga's "Chromatica"), 7:30 p.m. today-Saturday and Monday at Discovery Nightclub, 1021 Jessie Road, Little Rock.

Sweethearts Brad (Ethan Patrick) and Janet (Maranda L. Barris) — when their car has a flat tire during a storm — discover the eerie mansion of Dr. Frank-N-Furter (B. Dumas).

The production is in partnership with Discovery Nightclub and Safe Haus. Due to performance venue restrictions, you must be 21 or older to attend. Ticket prices apply to three seating tiers: $25, "Aliens/Orchestra"; $20, "Phantoms"; and $15, "Humans." Visit centralarkansastickets.com. Parking is free; there will be a security guard in the parking lot during the performances. For more information, visit actorstheatrelr.org.

Paranormal Expo

The MacArthur Museum of Arkansas Military History, 503 E. Ninth St., Little Rock, plays host to speakers (including Ken Gerhard, Carol Pate, Debbie Ziegelmeyer, Adrian & Tina, Keith Age, Margie Kay, Pat Fitzhugh, Martha Decker, Robert Swain and Erik Rintamaki), vendors, raffles, psychic readings and food trucks for the 10th anniversary Paranormal Expo, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Heather Burton Amaro hosts.

A raffle and silent auction includes a ghost hunt, gift baskets, books, tickets for Haunted Tours of Little Rock, Razorback items and psychic readings. Admission is $10 each day, free for children under 12. Call (501) 376-4602 or visit arkansasparanormalexpo.com.

The MacArthur Museum will also host the "Specter Supper," a benefit to fund MacArthur Park projects including pond maintenance, lighting and sidewalk repair, 7 p.m. Monday, featuring a meal catered by Trio's, a ghost-hunting demonstration led by Rhonda Burton of Arkansas Ghost Catchers and a tour of the Haunted Tower led by Linda Howell of Haunted Tours of Little Rock. Tickets are $75; costumes are encouraged. Visit macarthurparklr.org/spectersupper.

'Dead' party

An alley party featuring music, food, crafts, entertainment and an altar display, marks Day of the Dead (Dia de Muertos), 5-8 p.m. Tuesday in the alley next to the Ron Robinson Theater, 100 River Market Ave., Little Rock, Sponsor/presenters are the Downtown Little Rock Partnership, the Central Arkansas Library System and the Mexican Consulate of Little Rock. Visit facebook.com/events/658635072345323.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK: 'Goosebumps' benefit

Eight young performers sing their way through "Goosebumps: The Music in Concert," 11 songs form the musical "Goosebumps: Phantom of the Auditorium" (music by Danny Abosch, lyrics by Abosch and John Maclay), 7 p.m. Monday at Argenta Community Theater, 405 Main St., North Little Rock. Tickets are $15 plus taxes and/or fees. All proceeds will benefit the theater's educational programming. Visit argentacommunitytheater.org.

Argenta Ghost Tours

Haunted Argenta Ghost Tours continue through Nov. 3, 90-minute walks through downtown North Little Rock's Argenta district focusing on the area's history, tales, myths and legends and separating facts from myths. Visit hauntedargenta.com for times and details.

BENTON: Royal Haunted House

The Royal Theatre, 111 S. Market St., Benton, becomes The Royal Haunted House, replete with "screams, thrills and tears," according to a news release, via "handmade animatronics and machines [and] amazing props and characters," continuing 7-9 p.m. today-Monday. Tickets are $10; visit theroyalplayers.ticketleap.com ("walk-ups are always welcome").

'Trail of Treats'

Youngsters — and presumably those of more advanced age — can dress up in costume, play games, visit vendors and collect goodies at Benton Parks & Recreation's "Trail of Treats," 2-5 p.m. Saturday at the River Center, 1800 Citizens Drive in Riverside Park, Benton. Visit bentonar.org/events/71356.

SEARCY: Trunk or Treat

Youngsters can Trunk or Treat, 6-8 p.m. today, in the parking lot between Harding University's Benson Auditorium, 201 S. Blakeney St., Searcy, and the Mabee Business Building.

JONESBORO: 'House of Villains'

Jonesboro's Foundation of Arts is turning the Forum Theater, 115 E. Monroe Ave., Jonesboro, into a haunted house — to wit, the "House of Villains," 7:30 p.m. Friday and 3:30 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Tickets are $12. Call (870) 935-2726 or visit foajonesboro.org.

PINE BLUFF: Taylor Field fun

Celebrate Halloween with carnival games, prizes, food, music, a costume contest and candy for trick-or-treaters at the first Halloween Carnival at Taylor Field, 1201 E. 16th Ave., Pine Bluff, rain or shine, 5-8 p.m. Saturday. All youngsters must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Admission is free. Call (870) 718-3512.

WASHINGTON: Park after dark

Interpreters will lead candle-lantern-lit tours of Historic Washington State Park, 103 Franklin St., Washington, 7-9 p.m. Saturday. Cost is $15. Registration is required; call (870) 983-2684. For more information about the park, visit HistoricWashingtonStatePark.com.

Fear Factory 501 in Jacksonville is one of many haunted-house attractions across the state. (Democrat-Gazette file photo/Marcia Schnedler) USUAL, UNUSUAL HAUNTS

Find links to information on a whole range of haunted houses and other Halloween attractions — including pumpkin patches, festivals and hay rides — online at ArkansasHauntedHouses.com. Their list includes (except as noted, open Friday-Saturday), in their particular order:

◼️ Carpenter's Mortuary Spook House, Gentry

◼️ Fear Factory 501, Jacksonville

◼️ Haunted Hotel of Arkansas, Little Rock

◼️ Reaper Haunted House and The Haunted Hollow, North Little Rock

◼️ Fields of Terror, Mountain Home

◼️ Haunted Attractions at Riverside Entertainment, Siloam Springs

◼️ Cox Berry Farm Pumpkin Patch, Clarksville

◼️ Haunted Tours of Little Rock, Saturday

◼️ Fall Fun at Farmland Adventures, Springdale

◼️ Mountain Home Berry Farm Fall Festival, Mountain Home, Friday-Sunday

◼️ McGarrah Farms PYO Pumpkins, Pea Ridge, Friday-Sunday

◼️ Hot Springs Haunted Tours, Hot Springs, Friday-Sunday

◼️ Terror Ridge Screampark, Bono

◼️ Legends and Ghost Stories — Old Spanish Treasure Cave, Sulphur Springs, Friday-Sunday

◼️ BoBrook Farms Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze, Roland, Friday-Sunday

◼️ Roseberry Farms Pumpkin Patch and Hayride, Benton, Friday-Sunday

◼️ Schaefers Pumpkin Patch, Mayflower, Friday-Sunday

◼️ Hicks Family Farms, Lonoke, Saturday-Sunday

◼️ Motley's Pumpkin Patch, Little Rock, Friday-Sunday

◼️ Ozark Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch, Cave Springs, Friday-Sunday

◼️ Arkansas Frontier Pumpkin Patch, Quitman, Friday

◼️ Old Milo Tree Farms & Pumpkin Patch, Hamburg, Saturday-Sunday

◼️ Warehouse of Fear, Siloam Springs

◼️ Downtown Eureka Springs Walking Tours, Eureka Springs, Friday-Sunday

◼️ Family Farm Fall Harvest and Pumpkin Patch, Malvern

◼️ Holland Bottom Farm, Cabot, Friday-Sunday.

Another source worth checking out: haunts.com.



