Class 2A
At Mansfield
Wednesday
Second round
Thaden def. Conway St. Joseph 3-0
Mansfield def. Quitman 3-0
Lavaca def. Marshall 3-0
Conway Christian def. Life Way Christian 3-0
Today
Semifinals
MATCH 13 Thaden vs. Mansfield, 1 p.m.
MATCH 14 Lavaca vs. Conway Christian, 3 p.m.
Saturday
Final
At Bank OZK Arena, Hot Springs
MATCH 15 Match 13 winner vs. Match 14 winner, 10:45 a.m.
Class 3A
At Harding Academy/Rose Bud
Wednesday
Second round
Hoxie def. Atkins 3-1
Hackett def. Episcopal Collegiate 3-0
Baptist Prep def. Paris 3-0
Crowley's Ridge def. Harding Academy 3-0
Today
Semifinals
MATCH 13 Hoxie vs. Hackett, 1 pm.
MATCH 14 Baptist Prep vs. Crowley's Ridge, 3 p.m.
Saturday
Final
At Bank OZK Arena, Hot Springs
MATCH 15 Match 13 winner vs. Match 14 winner, 1 p.m.
Class 4A
At Brookland
Wednesday
Second round
Jonesboro Westside def. Fountain Lake 3-0
Brookland def. Farmington 3-0
Shiloh Christian def. Southside Batesville 3-0
Mena def. Wynne 3-1
Today
Semifinals
MATCH 13 Jonesboro Westside vs. Brookland, 1 p.m,
MATCH 14 Shiloh Christian vs Mena, 3 p,m,
Saturday
Final
At Bank OZK Arena, Hot Springs
MATCH 15 Match 13 winner vs. Match 14 winner, 3 p.m.
Class 5A
At Greenbrier
Wednesday
Second round
Benton def. Marion 3-0
Van Buren def. Little Rock Christian 3-2
Valley View def. Hot Springs Lakeside 3-1
Mount St. Mary def. Greenwood 3-2
Today
Semifinals
MATCH 13 Benton vs. Van Buren, 1 p.m.
MATCH 14 Valley View vs. Mount St. Mary, 3 p.m.
Saturday
Final
At Bank OZK Arena, Hot Springs
MATCH 15 Match 13 winner vs. Match 14 winner, 5 p.m.
Class 6A
At Rogers Heritage
Wednesday
Second round
Conway def. Bentonville 3-0
Fort Smith Southside def. Little Rock Central 3-1
Fayetteville def. Bentonville West 3-0
Cabot def. Springdale Har-Ber 3-2
Today
Semifinals
MATCH 9 Conway vs. Fort Smith Southside, 1 p.m.
MATCH 10 Fayetteville vs. Cabot, 3 p.m.
Saturday
Final
At Bank OZK Arena, Hot Springs
MATCH 11 Match 9 winner vs. Match 10 winner, 7 p.m.