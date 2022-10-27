Sections
Sked

by Erick Taylor | Today at 2:55 a.m.

Class 2A

At Mansfield

Wednesday

Second round

Thaden def. Conway St. Joseph 3-0

Mansfield def. Quitman 3-0

Lavaca def. Marshall 3-0

Conway Christian def. Life Way Christian 3-0

Today

Semifinals

MATCH 13 Thaden vs. Mansfield, 1 p.m.

MATCH 14 Lavaca vs. Conway Christian, 3 p.m.

Saturday

Final

At Bank OZK Arena, Hot Springs

MATCH 15 Match 13 winner vs. Match 14 winner, 10:45 a.m.

Class 3A

At Harding Academy/Rose Bud

Wednesday

Second round

Hoxie def. Atkins 3-1

Hackett def. Episcopal Collegiate 3-0

Baptist Prep def. Paris 3-0

Crowley's Ridge def. Harding Academy 3-0

Today

Semifinals

MATCH 13 Hoxie vs. Hackett, 1 pm.

MATCH 14 Baptist Prep vs. Crowley's Ridge, 3 p.m.

Saturday

Final

At Bank OZK Arena, Hot Springs

MATCH 15 Match 13 winner vs. Match 14 winner, 1 p.m.

Class 4A

At Brookland

Wednesday

Second round

Jonesboro Westside def. Fountain Lake 3-0

Brookland def. Farmington 3-0

Shiloh Christian def. Southside Batesville 3-0

Mena def. Wynne 3-1

Today

Semifinals

MATCH 13 Jonesboro Westside vs. Brookland, 1 p.m,

MATCH 14 Shiloh Christian vs Mena, 3 p,m,

Saturday

Final

At Bank OZK Arena, Hot Springs

MATCH 15 Match 13 winner vs. Match 14 winner, 3 p.m.

Class 5A

At Greenbrier

Wednesday

Second round

Benton def. Marion 3-0

Van Buren def. Little Rock Christian 3-2

Valley View def. Hot Springs Lakeside 3-1

Mount St. Mary def. Greenwood 3-2

Today

Semifinals

MATCH 13 Benton vs. Van Buren, 1 p.m.

MATCH 14 Valley View vs. Mount St. Mary, 3 p.m.

Saturday

Final

At Bank OZK Arena, Hot Springs

MATCH 15 Match 13 winner vs. Match 14 winner, 5 p.m.

Class 6A

At Rogers Heritage

Wednesday

Second round

Conway def. Bentonville 3-0

Fort Smith Southside def. Little Rock Central 3-1

Fayetteville def. Bentonville West 3-0

Cabot def. Springdale Har-Ber 3-2

Today

Semifinals

MATCH 9 Conway vs. Fort Smith Southside, 1 p.m.

MATCH 10 Fayetteville vs. Cabot, 3 p.m.

Saturday

Final

At Bank OZK Arena, Hot Springs

MATCH 11 Match 9 winner vs. Match 10 winner, 7 p.m.

