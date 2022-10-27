Sportsboard

Tuesday, Oct. 25

Women's college volleyball

UAPB def. Southern 25-10, 20-25, 25-20, 25-8 (at UAPB)

UAPB (7-16, 5-4 SWAC): Fernanda Spengler 16 kills, 2 blocks; Zykia Jones 9 kills, 13 digs; Nikole Akamine 4 aces, 26 assists, 9 digs

Southern (2-19, 2-7 SWAC): Kailee Deffebaugh 8 kills, 3 blocks, 2 assists; Akilah Smith 6 kills, 2 blocks; Jordan Felix 5 kills, 10 assists, 7 digs

Thursday, Oct. 27

Women's college volleyball

Grambling State at UAPB, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 28

Prep football

Beebe at Watson Chapel (homecoming); Dollarway at Drew Central; White Hall at Robinson

Women's college soccer

Grambling State at UAPB, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29

College football

SE Oklahoma State at UAM, 2 p.m.; UAPB at Florida A&M, 3 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 30

Women's college volleyball

UAPB vs. Jackson State, 11 a.m. (SWAC Cluster Second Round in Prairie View, Texas)

Tuesday, Nov. 1

Women's college volleyball

UAM at Harding, 6 p.m.