Sportsboard

Tuesday, Oct. 25
Women's college volleyball
UAPB def. Southern 25-10, 20-25, 25-20, 25-8 (at UAPB)
UAPB (7-16, 5-4 SWAC): Fernanda Spengler 16 kills, 2 blocks; Zykia Jones 9 kills, 13 digs; Nikole Akamine 4 aces, 26 assists, 9 digs
Southern (2-19, 2-7 SWAC): Kailee Deffebaugh 8 kills, 3 blocks, 2 assists; Akilah Smith 6 kills, 2 blocks; Jordan Felix 5 kills, 10 assists, 7 digs
Thursday, Oct. 27
Women's college volleyball
Grambling State at UAPB, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 28
Prep football
Beebe at Watson Chapel (homecoming); Dollarway at Drew Central; White Hall at Robinson
Women's college soccer
Grambling State at UAPB, 4 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 29
College football
SE Oklahoma State at UAM, 2 p.m.; UAPB at Florida A&M, 3 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 30
Women's college volleyball
UAPB vs. Jackson State, 11 a.m. (SWAC Cluster Second Round in Prairie View, Texas)
Tuesday, Nov. 1
Women's college volleyball
UAM at Harding, 6 p.m.