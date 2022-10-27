GOLF

UALR's Gachaga earns Ohio Valley honor

The University of Arkansas-Little Rock's Kellie Gachaga was announced as the Ohio Valley Conference's Female Golfer of the Week on Wednesday.

It's the graduate student's first career weekly honor and she is the third Trojan to win the award this season.

A native of Nairobi, Kenya, Gachaga finished ninth at the Little Rock Invitational last week, leading the Trojans with a 7-over par 223 and eight birdies over the 54 holes. Gachaga also played her 100th round for UALR last week and her 74.58 fall scoring average is the best of her career.

-- Mitchell Gladstone

VOLLEYBALL

UCA sweeps North Alabama

The University of Central Arkansas defeated North Alabama in straight sets, 26-24, 25-20, 25-14 Wednesday in Florence, Ala., to win its second match in a row.

UCA (16-8, 8-3 ASUN) trailed 24-23 in the first set before senior Alexis Stumbough converted three consecutive kills to give the Sugar Bears a 1-0 lead over North Alabama (12-11, 2-9). Stumbough finished with a team-high 15 kills.

Jamiryana Hall sophomore recorded two kills for two of the final three points to win the second set. She finished with 10 kills.

-- Sam Lane