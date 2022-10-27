State Volleyball Roundup

Class 5A

VAN BUREN 3,

LR CHRISTIAN 2

Bri Ball registered a double-double with 20 kills and 32 assists to lead Van Buren to a tough 25-22, 13-25, 22-25, 25-14, 15-10 win over Little Rock Christian in the quarterfinals on Wednesday.

Aubrie McGhee also put down 22 kills and Avary Smith added 12 for the Lady Pointers. Maddie Feeny anchored the defense with 26 digs, while Aspen Cone dished out 22 assists. Alexis McKeown added eight kills and Danielle McKeown added seven.

Class 4A

SHILOH CHRISTIAN 3,

SOUTHSIDE BATESVILLE 0

Shiloh Christian advanced to the semifinals with a 25-19, 25-19, 30-28 win over Southside Batesville on Wednesday.

Reese Jones contributed eight kills and 14 assists for the Lady Saints (22-4). Ryan Russell and Rylee Kallesen added seven kills each. Laila Creighton also dished out 18 assists, while Bella Bonanno added 16 digs and three aces.

The Lady Saints play in the semifinals today at 3 p.m.

Class 3A

MANSFIELD 3,

QUITMAN 0

Natalie Allison finished with 12 kills, 9 assists, 3 aces, 3 digs and a block to lead Mansfield (25-3) to a 3-0 (25-9, 25-10, 25-13) win over Quitman.

Kaylee Ward added 10 kills and four blocks, while Alyson Edwards contributed 111 kills, 5 digs, 2 aces and an assist. Madelen Jones dished out 28 assists to go with four aces for Mansfield. Kynslee Ward added five kills and six digs, while Cole Smith chipped in three aces.