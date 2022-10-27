Super Quiz: Americana

1. What group regained power in Afghanistan in 2021?

2. Which country singer is known for her hit song "Stand by Your Man"?

3. What do the letters "M*A*S*H" stand for?

4. Who is the shy schoolteacher in "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow"?

5. Whose 1975 biography is titled "Nice Guys Finish Last"?

6. The Darling children are major characters in this play.

7. Who was nicknamed "Lucky Lindy"?

8. Which two states share the Mason-Dixon Line?

9. What was the final answer that Amy Schneider missed to lose in "Jeopardy"?

ANSWERS:

1. Taliban

2. Tammy Wynette

3. Mobile Army Surgical Hospital

4. Ichabod Crane

5. Leo Durocher

6. "Peter Pan"

7. Charles Lindbergh

8. Pennsylvania and Maryland

9. Bangladesh