Tigers set to be tested by Hrncir, East Central

No. 4 Ouachita Baptist has been thoroughly dominant for the majority of the season, but the Tigers are anticipating a pretty stiff test today in their regular-season home finale against another set of Tigers. OBU (8-0, 8-0 Great American Conference) will host East Central (Okla.) (6-2, 6-2) at Cliff Harris Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 6 p.m., with senior day festivities beginning 30 minutes earlier.

The fireworks, however, will start afterwards between the two hottest teams in the conference.

OBU, ranked No. 1 in the nation in scoring and No. 2 in total offense, is beating teams by more than 32 points on average and was pushed just once when it held on to beat Harding 21-13 in late September. The Tigers can also gain at least a share of the league title with a win, which may be a lot easier said than done. East Central (Okla.) lost its first two games of the year but has since won six in a row, including last week’s 42-28 win over Southwestern (Okla.) State. The orange and black-clad Tigers, who are in a three-way tie for second with Henderson State and Harding, have the No. 2 defense in the GAC behind OBU and feature one of the nation’s top passers in quarterback Kenny Hrncir.

The junior has thrown for 1,908 yards with 17 touchdowns and 3 interceptions. In addition, running back Nemier Herod is averaging 102 yards on the ground.

“We’re gonna get everybody’s best shot, but they are as good as anybody in the league,” OBU Coach Todd Knight said of East Central. “We’ll have to play really good to have a chance, but we’re looking forward to the challenge.”