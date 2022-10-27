UAPB’s Lions gearing up for basketball season

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Lions are ready to play some roundball. On Tuesday, the UAPB men's and women's basketball teams hosted a tipoff celebration at Saracen Casino Resort to talk about the upcoming season. The event was also a chance for fans to buy season ticket packages to support both programs. "It's time for some basketball," Chancellor Laurence B.Alexander told the crowd. "It's time for some winning basketball."

Recruiting has been a major part of the men's and women's basketball program during the offseason. The Lady Lions have 12 new faces joining returning key players Zaay Green, a 6-2 redshirt senior guard, and Maya Peat, a 6-6 junior center, said Lady Lions Coach Dawn Thornton. The Golden Lions includes 12 new faces and the return of a star from George Ivory's last season at the helm.

Both teams begin play Nov. 7. The Golden Lions take on Texas Christian University in Fort Worth. The Lady Lions play the University of Arkansas Razorbacks at UAPB at 7 p.m. The chance for the Razorbacks to play in Pine Bluff is a big deal for UAPB, Thornton said. "It helps with recruiting," Thornton told the crowd. "It gives people a chance to see an HBCU, our community and campus."

She said while some students take off for the U of A, some may end up in a UAPB jersey before their college career is over. And a Razorback loss could be a Lady Lions gain.Thornton said she and her staff focused on adding players this season who could play multiple positions like Green. It helped, she said, that they had a good recruiting budget. For the Golden Lions, Coach Solomon Bozeman is in his second year as coach, and this will look different than last. He said that the return of Shaun Doss was a boost to the program.

Doss is returning to Pine Bluff for his extra season of eligibility after spending last season Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. Doss lettered three years at UAPB. In 2020-21 he was the team's leading scorer (15.9 points per game) and second on the SIUE team last season (12).

Bozeman called Doss an "incredible leader" and an "everyday guy" who can take the Golden Lions to the next level. "We've got size. We've got shooting that we didn't have last year," Bozeman said. "We've got skill." The most important thing for both teams is for fans to come watch the team especially after two years in a covid-19 world. That was the hard sell on Tuesday night because the players want -- and need -- to play in front of a home crowd, according to coaches. General admission tickets are $120 for the season and include all home games. Reserved chairs are $250. Courtside seats that include a VIP parking space are $600 and requires a $250 scholarship donation per seat.