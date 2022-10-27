Visionary believed in public hunting

A few giants and visionaries have shaped the western wildlife conservation, including one you've probably not heard of -- Valerius Geist.

Geist, who died July 6, was professor emeritus of environmental science at the University of Calgary, Alberta, since 1977. He wrote countless scientific papers and more than 14 books, including "Deer of the World: Their Evolution, Behavior and Ecology." He was also a longtime contributor to Deer & Deer Hunting Magazine and Bugle, the official publication of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation.

Born in the Ukraine, Geist was raised and educated in Germany and Austria. There was born his love of the 7x57 Mauser, for which was chambered his only rifle. Europe also inspired Geist's appreciation for the North American wildlife management ethic, which recognizes game as a public resource to which the public has a rightful share.

When he moved to Canada in 1953, Geist became a tireless advocate for public hunting, which he believed is the key to healthy, sustainable game populations.

Geist was controversial for many reasons, including his vehement opposition to privately owned wildlife. He strongly disapproved of game ranches and correctly predicted their role in spreading chronic wasting disease.

His views about wolf reintroduction are also unpopular among contemporary environmentalists that believe wolves and mountain lions are more preferable than humans for controlling wildlife. Geist believed that hunters practicing ethical hunting are the most humane means of controlling wildlife populations because they tend to kill their prey quickly. Wolves, conversely, terrorize prey while slowly tearing their victims apart alive.

Though his complex theories are among the most quoted in wildlife management circles, Geist condensed the North American wildlife management model to seven key principles.

• Wildlife is an international resource.

• Meat from wildlife cannot be sold.

• Wildlife is allocated to the public by law

• Wildlife can only be killed for legitimate purposes.

• Science dictates the terms of wildlife management.

• Wildlife management is publicly owned and is managed through taxes paid by citizens. That "tax" is generally in the form of hunting licenses.

• Hunting rights are determined democratically.

Geist rightly believed that the future of wildlife depends on hunter numbers. Power lies in the strength of many and that it takes the power of numbers to keep game animals wild and free.

In "The Hunter's Bond," published in Bugle magazine, Geist wrote, "Hunting elk or deer, if insisted upon by many citizens, translates into political will to keep the mountains and forests wild and free. Take away the right of citizens to gain elk or deer by legal means, as occurred in medieval times, and elk and deer slip into the control again of a few with power, to be enjoyed and often despoiled by them for frivolous pleasures. Ironically, the multitudes that care for wildlife but receive very limited material gain from it have proven the best protectors of their prey and its habitat."

Those are the stakes of a diminishing hunter population. Wildlife management agencies lament that trend foremost as diminished revenue to fund programs and salaries. Their existence depends on abundant wildlife to which the public has abundant access.

We of a certain age remember a fairly recent time in Arkansas when deer and turkey were rare outside of specially managed hunting preserves. This is why it is so important for the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission to restore public greentree reservoirs to peak condition, to increase the availability of high-quality public duck hunting.

On my nightly walks through the neighborhoods in the hills overlooking the Arkansas River, I seldom count fewer than 20 deer feasting on ornamental plants.

Geist referred to this nuisance in February 1994 while addressing the Southeastern Deer Study Group at Charlottsville, Va.

"Your predecessors generated a system of wildlife conservation that is the sheer envy of civilized people elsewhere," Geist said. "This model returned the continent's wildlife to the point where it generates problems of overabundance. Ladies and gentlemen, I'd much rather deal with problems of success than problems of failure."