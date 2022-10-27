Walmart alliance lets shoppers use points

Walmart Inc.'s new partnership with a financial services technology firm will let customers redeem their credit card rewards points at Walmart stores.

Fintech firm FIS said in a news release earlier this week that Walmart is joining its Premium Payback rewards program. That means customers using eligible cards will have the option at checkout to redeem the points as a discount on their purchase amount.

FIS, which is based in Jacksonville, Fla., didn't say when Walmart shoppers can start using the rewards program or which credit cards will be eligible.

The service will be available at all Walmart U.S. stores, FIS said. The Bentonville-based retailer has more than 4,700 stores nationwide.

"Our partnership with FIS makes paying with points as simple as a single prompt at the point of sale," said Mike Cook, senior vice president and assistant treasurer at Walmart.

Thousands of financial institutions representing more than 7,000 card rewards programs are enrolled in the Premium Payback program, FIS said. That makes its rewards program available to more than 45 million cardholders, the company said.