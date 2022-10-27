Witness says Harlan admitted he murdered man in Springdale

BENTONVILLE -- Zachary Harlan's fate is now in the hands of eight women and four men.

The 12 jurors started deliberating Wednesday after hearing closing arguments from the attorneys.

Harlan, 37, of Springdale is charged with capital murder, aggravated residential burglary and theft of property. He pleaded innocent to the charges.

He's accused of killing Steven March.

Springdale police officers found March's body on May 14, 2018, at his Moulton Lane home, which is in a part of Springdale in Benton County.

March was lying on his bed with dried blood on his head and face. He had an injury on the left side of his face and a cut on his neck, according to an affidavit from the case.

Harlan had been living in a room in March's home.

Prosecutors waived the death penalty, so if convicted of the murder charge, Harlan will be sentenced to life imprisonment without parole. He faces from 10 to 40 years or life imprisonment for the burglary charge and three to 10 years for the theft charge.

The jury deliberated a little over an hour Wednesday before Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green ended the proceedings for the day. The panel will resume deliberation today.

Michael Hill testified Wednesday morning on the third day of Harlan's trial.

Harlan and Hill were held together in the Washington County jail.

Hill said Harlan told him he saw March in May 2018 with Harlan's girlfriend. Harlan said he went to his girlfriend's home and beat her, Hill said.

He said Harlan said he went to March's home and waited for March to pass out, then beat him and stabbed him with a buck knife.

Harlan said he rode his moped to Seligman, Mo., and later returned with a woman and attempted to load March's body in a car, Hill said.

Hill admitted to having memory issues when questioned by Scott Brisendine, one of Harlan's attorneys. Hill said he was tested for Alzheimer's and his memory issues could also be the result of him having covid-19.

Hill admitted to being a confidential informant for the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration to avoid going to prison. Hill was arrested twice on drug charges and said he cooperated with federal authorities both times. Hill said he purchased drugs on behalf of the government and provided other information in investigations.

Hill was sentenced to seven years in federal prison, but the guidelines called for a longer sentence ranging from 130 to 162 months.

"That seven years was based on your cooperation with the government," Brisendine said.

"OK," Hill replied.

Hill denied he made up the details concerning Harlan's confession. He told Thomas Gean, deputy prosecutor, law enforcement didn't make him any promises in exchange for his statements.

Tyler Samples, who was also held in jail with Harlan, testified Tuesday that Harlan admitted to him he killed March.

Harlan didn't testify in his defense.

Tim McDonald, deputy prosecutor, told jurors in closing statements Harlan's DNA was found on a bloody sheet underneath March's body. McDonald said Harlan felt betrayed by March and went into March's home and stabbed him to death.

Jeff Chandler, one of Harlan's attorneys, said Harlan wasn't an angel and beat his girlfriend, but it didn't mean he murdered March.

"They have no forensic evidence in this case that ties him to Steve's murder," Chandler said.

He described the investigation by police as sloppy. Chandler was critical of police for not checking March's car for blood and evidence. Harlan was accused of stealing the car after killing March.

Harlan's DNA wasn't found on the knife police believe was used to kill March, Chandler said.

Chandler told jurors Hill's and Samples' claims aren't believable and both men said things that weren't true. For example, Chandler said Samples claimed Harlan told him he also killed March's dog, but the dog wasn't killed, Chandler said.

Chandler urged the panel not to punish his client for his criminal past and hold the prosecutors to their burden of proof.

Joshua Robinson, senior deputy prosecutor, had the last words for the jury. Robinson said Harlan beat and stabbed March in the head with a knife so hard, the knife broke.

"If you are a frail old man or woman then you ought to be scared of Zach Harlan," Robinson said. "He's going to get you."

Robinson said there are no other reasonable explanations except Harlan is the person who killed March. Harlan inflicted a brutal beating on the sleeping man who provided him a place to stay, Robinson said.

"Zachary Harlan has no regards for human life. He had no regards for the rules."

Robinson asked jurors to find Harlan guilty of the charges.