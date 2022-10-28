5-star Holland down to Hogs, 2 others

ESPN 5-star prospect Ron Holland has narrowed his search down to three schools, including Arkansas.

Holland, 6-8 and 200 pounds of Duncanville, Texas, is considering Arkansas, Texas and UCLA, according to On3.com. He is no longer considering the NBA G League.

He made an official visit to Arkansas in June and again in October for the Red-White Game in Barnhill Arena.

Holland has also officially visited Texas, Kentucky and UCLA. He is expected to attend the Arkansas-Texas exhibition game in Austin, Texas, on Saturday.

“They impressed me even more than they did the first time,” Holland said of Arkansas’ Red-White Game. “I got the family vibe from the Red-White Game. The whole game was just like everybody was family — everybody rooting for each other and they’re trying to go at each other and getting each other better.”

Holland is rated the No. 4 power forward, No. 10 overall recruit in the nation and No. 1 prospect in Texas in the class of 2023.



