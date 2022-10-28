5-star recruit impressed by UA coach





Class of 2024 5-star basketball prospect Trentyn Flowers said he is appreciative of University of Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman visiting his school Tuesday, and he plans to return the favor in the near future.

Since Sept. 9, the first day of the fall recruiting period, Razorback assistants Keith Smart, Gus Argenal and Anthony Ruta also visited his school prior to Musselman's trip.

"To see Coach Muss come, it means a lot," Flowers said. "He has a great program and I love what he has going on over there especially with the guys he has this year like Anthony Black, Nick Smith, Jordan Walsh. I feel really blessed that someone of that caliber to just come out and watch me practice and be recruited by him. too."

Flowers, 6-9, 195 pounds, of Lincolnton (N.C.) Combine Academy, narrowed his list of more than 40 scholarship offers on Oct. 13 down to 13 that include Arkansas, North Carolina, Kentucky, Louisville, Oklahoma, Kansas, Alabama and others.

Arkansas' success under Musselman and talent on campus help Flowers' interest in the Hogs along with Musselman's and his staff's NBA experience, which he said he believes can help him get to the highest level.

"They're championship caliber team," Flowers said. "I feel like he [Musselman] gets good talent. He does a great job of recruiting. Also, he came from the NBA, being with the Sacramento Kings and the Golden State Warriors."

On3.com rates Flowers as a 5-star recruit, the No. 1 small forward and No. 8 overall prospect in the nation in his class. He was a standout at the Peach Invitational Tournament in July after averaging 13.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 5 steals and 1.3 blocks in 4 games while playing for Strive For Greatness.

"I see myself being a combo guard," Flowers said. "Playing the 1, 2, I can shoot the ball very well. I'm super athletic for my size, being 6-9 at the 2 guard. There's a lot of mismatch problems. I can play inside and out, I also can play defense, too. I think overall I'm versatile. My goal is to be somebody like Paul George or Jayson Tatum."

Arkansas' recruiting efforts also find favor with him.

"I talk to Coach Muss a couple times a week now and also Coach Ruta and Coach Smart," Flowers said. "Just the whole coaching staff does a great job of reaching out to me and filling me in about the program and just keeping in touch with me."

Flowers has made unofficial visits to Georgetown, West Virginia, Virginia Tech, North Carolina and Oklahoma this fall. He recently made official visits to the Sooners and Louisville. He's expected to officially visit Georgia State this weekend and the following weekend to Creighton.

"I should be visiting Arkansas late November ... November or December," Flowers said. "So I plan on getting out there soon. An unofficial for sure."

The down-to-earth and personable Flowers has been taught to be humble by his parents and his conversations reflect that.

"My mom and dad have always taught me you're never too good for anybody," Flowers said. "I always try and be humble and make sure I'm doing the right things at all times. Growing up in my family, my mom and dad have really stressed that. They always taught me to respect everybody."

The way he handles himself reflects his upbringing.

"I just try to be a good role model for people and I know I might have kids and even adults that look up to me, too," said Flowers, who currently has a 3.9 grade-point average. "I just try and be on my Ps and Qs at all times and make sure I'm good."

