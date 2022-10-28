A better Arkansas

As I've traveled across Arkansas this year in support of Democratic candidates around the state, it has been humorous and eye-opening to see what the national media's portrayal of Democrats has done to how voters think about our party locally.

An opinion piece last month by Ms. Sarah Jo Reynolds of the Republican Party of Arkansas underscored this juxtaposition of perception with reality, as she used the go-to GOP ploy of painting Democrats as socialists who are radically out of touch with the lives of average Arkansans.

Let's be clear: The chair of the Democratic Party of Arkansas is the former chief economic development official for our state, who helped attract thousands of private-sector jobs to Arkansas. Our vice chair is an Army combat veteran who served in Operation Iraqi Freedom. Our state party leadership are products of and advocates for the immense blessings afforded by this country.

This disparity between reality and Beltway-style messaging begs further clarification, though. Democrats are still riding and buying John Deere tractors. Many of us own and shoot guns for hunting and for protection. Our nominee for governor, Chris Jones, shared a photo online of a trophy bass he landed. Early in the pandemic, lieutenant governor candidate Kelly Krout and I found ourselves on the same online Bible study.

The Democrats in Arkansas are not the radicals we've been portrayed as on cable television and talk radio.

In fact, our travels around the state haven't revealed any of these left-wing radicals who are, according to the Republican candidate for governor, brainwashing future generations of Arkansans into America-hating drones. They know their portrayal of public school teachers as radicals is out of step with the reality across Arkansas, where educators are the beating hearts of our communities.

However, Ms. Reynolds' contention that Arkansas is doing just fine under Republican leadership does not pass a reality check. We live in a state where people routinely go into crushing debt when they face a medical crisis, where large numbers of our bridges and roads are in poor condition, and where the threat of gun violence is far too common for many families. All of this is happening under supermajority Republican rule in Arkansas.

This year, Arkansas Democrats refined our platform to make our message clearer than ever: we want a better Arkansas, and we're willing to work for it. To us, that means meeting people where they are to say that we will not accept a state that's ranked 48th in anything, whether that's health care, public education, or the safety of our infrastructure. We don't accept a lack of excellence on the football field and we shouldn't accept it from our government.

Our proposition is simple: Arkansas will do better when we invest in ourselves. No one should lose their home because they get cancer. No one should live in unsafe housing because our GOP majority refuses to side with renters over landlords. No one should fear spousal gun violence because our politicians don't have the courage to prevent domestic abusers from obtaining firearms so easily.

Our economy is driven by the families who make purchases, small businesses who fuel our local economies, and a healthy, robust labor force that has access to a thriving quality of life. It is not driven by the ultra-wealthy who got a massive tax handout from the GOP supermajority in Arkansas this year. Now, more than ever, we need a state government that prioritizes working families over tax cuts for the very wealthy.

Most Arkansans are content with life here, but know we can do better. When we get very sick, we shouldn't have to put a coffee can out at the gas station to ask for the kindness of strangers; our government should be there for us. When we hit the lake or river for the weekend, we shouldn't have to worry about whether the government allowed big corporations to poison the waters of our Natural State. And when we think about the future our kids will inherit, it should be one that includes all of us, no matter our faith, color, gender, or what ZIP code we call home.

That's the better Arkansas we believe in and are fighting for.

Will Watson is the director of strategy for the Democratic Party of Arkansas. He is a native of Bauxite and lives in Fayetteville.