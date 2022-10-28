Arkansas AG warns about fentanyl disguised as Halloween candy; law enforcement says no sign of it in state

With Halloween approaching, Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge on Thursday warned of the possibility of dangerous fentanyl pills disguised as popular candy to appeal to children, although DEA and police spokespeople said they were not aware of any of the pills in Arkansas.

Drug cartels have smuggled the drugs into the U.S. with the intent of marketing to children and teens, Rutledge said in a news release.

"With the increased prevalence of this dangerous drug, parents should be vigilant this Halloween season in order to protect their children and loved ones," Rutledge said.

However, Jarad Harper, assistant special agent in charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration's Little Rock office, said that while reports of fentanyl pills concealed as candy have been widespread, he was not aware of any surfacing in Arkansas.

Agents have had "zero [reports] of anything packaged in candy boxes," Harper said, and the brightly colored so-called rainbow fentanyl had also yet to appear in Arkansas.

Harper mentioned one instance of fentanyl pills smuggled inside candy packaging seized in Los Angeles, suggesting that that was the origin of many of the reports.

Authorities seized thousands of suspected fentanyl pills concealed inside bags of snacks at Los Angeles International Airport on Oct. 19, the Associated Press reported last week.

Little Rock police spokesman Mark Edwards said that he, too, had heard the reports of laced candy, but that to his knowledge officers had not encountered any in Little Rock.

Police always recommend that parents check the candy their children eat and only accept trick-or-treating candy from people they trust, Edwards said.

Even before the alarm was raised over deadly fentanyl, there was always "a wealth of reasons" for parents to make sure they know what their kids have in their Halloween candy buckets, North Little Rock police spokeswoman Lt. Amy Cooper said.

To Cooper's knowledge, officers in that city had also never encountered disguised fentanyl.

"I don't want to cause an uproar or anything," Cooper said.

Arkansas DEA agents are much more concerned about rising numbers of counterfeit oxycodone tablets that contain dangerous amounts of fentanyl, Harper said.

Hundreds of thousands of those knock-off pills, usually blue and marked with an "M" on one side and "30" on the other, have been identified in the state, Harper said.

"We haven't seen anything else when it comes to fentanyl," Harper said.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid more powerful than morphine or heroin, according to an Aug. 30 DEA news release. Just two milligrams of fentanyl, the equivalent of 10-15 grains of table salt, is considered a lethal dose.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that 107,622 Americans died of a drug overdoses in 2021, with 66% of those being tied to synthetic opioids such as fentanyl, according to the DEA release.

Rutledge's release also included information about how to identify a fentanyl overdose, advising people to seek emergency help at once and use nalaxone if possible to treat the overdose.