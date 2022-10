Conway, circa 1910: Wagons were churning up the dirt streets while the signs proclaimed the coming of a big fair. The vertical banner to the right said "Vote for Your Queen," and the sign below it promises "Fire Works, Free Acts, Shows and Concessions Every Night at Fairground. Admission 10 and 20 cents."

Arkansas Postcard Past, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR 72203