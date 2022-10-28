As season wraps up, Cardinals eye win

The Dollarway Cardinals were against the odds this season.

The Cardinals, who have yet to win a game, play their last game tonight at Drew Central in Monticello.

The Cardinals (0-8, 0-5 in 3A Region 6) head into Drew Central (3-5, 0-4) hoping to end the season with a big win against the Pirates that have not won a conference game yet.

"It's always tough down there," said Coach Martese Henry. "We will go in and do what we do and hope for a win."

A win last week against Barton (4-3, 2-1), Henry said, could have put the Cardinals in a play-in situation during the upcoming playoffs. But any dream of that was dashed when Barton won 46-6.

"We want to go out on a winning note," Henry said. "As a head coach I've never been in this situation.

But it has taught all of us to be unbreakable and keep up the hard work.

It shows that you can do well, put in the work and you still may not get the outcome you want. That's true with life."

Henry said he has told his players repeatedly he is proud of their character and discipline.

The Cardinals have played some, as Henry calls them, "one-team" towns.

Those places, like Harmony Grove, Rison and Fordyce, have the entire community rallying around the teams.

For the Cardinals to go into those schools and play their hearts out says a lot about the team, Henry said.

"I tell them to keep working hard," Henry said. "Keep gaining and stay positive. It's what you have to do to make it. Things are out of our control but we can't let it bother us."

Henry said he hopes all of his lessons gel tonight for his team to score a win to take home.

"These kids show up," he said, pointing to a field full of Cardinals practicing late on Thursday.

"They never give up. Your fortitude is what keeps you going even when things aren't on your side. Regardless we will leave there positive and knowing we worked hard."