Bella Vista signs off on updated Razorback Greenway plan

BELLA VISTA -- The Northwest Arkansas Razorback Greenway Operations and Management Plan is being streamlined and all municipalities connected with the stretch of primarily off-road, paved path are in the process of deciding whether they are on board with the updated plan.

The Bella Vista City Council voted unanimously to pass a resolution approving the plan Monday night.

"This is a plan that has been reduced from over 80 pages down to about 20," Mayor Peter Christie said before the vote. "It's essentially saying the same thing. There are some changes as to the signage that will be on the Razorback Greenway, but it was more to clear up 80 pages of gobbledygook and get it down to plain English so that everybody can figure out just what they were supposed to do in all the cities."

Bella Vista Trails Manager Emily Guffin told the council during its Oct. 17 work session there were a couple of minor changes being made to accommodate the prospect of using the Razorback Greenway as a commuter path.

"The biggest changes that we made were related to seeing the Razorback Greenway as a commuting route," she said during the work session. "People can take it to commute to their jobs, to go to grocery stores and community centers. So one of the changes we made related to that is to allow e-bikes, so people can use electric bicycles that are assisted -- non-throttle -- on the Razorback Greenway."

Guffin also said the new plan includes approval of longer hours of operation as well as new lighting.

"We increased the hours of operation to all day," she said. "Previously it was from dawn to dusk, and there's a clause in the [plan] that states that if you were physically on the Razorback Greenway after dusk you would be considered in violation of the Operations Management Plan and could be ticketed."

She continued, "The other addition is that we are hoping to light the entire greenway as well."

The Razorback Greenway currently does not extend into Bella Vista, but it will once the Mercy Way Bridge renovation is complete.

"[Lighting it] would be a more costly addition as we expand the Razorback Greenway into Bella Vista," Guffin said. "As of right now we don't really have much of the Razorback Greenway [in Bella Vista] until the Mercy Way Bridge is completed, but as we go forward we'll need to seek funding for that aspect."

Christie said the streamlined plan is currently in front of all the other municipalities that are involved in the Razorback Greenway. "I believe Springdale and Lowell have already approved," he said.

He told the council that the Bella Vista Property Owners Association, which has a 50-50 maintenance agreement with the city of Bella Vista where the Razorback Greenway is concerned, will also approve the plan.

Guffin said the updated plan is part of a push to rebrand the Razorback Greenway.

"The signage is changing. That's some of the minor changes as part of the Razorback Greenway Alliance, of which Bella Vista became a part of in 2020," she said. "A new logo launched earlier this summer, and all the mile markers are being updated with signage and colors that are specific to each city."

She said "a big piece" of the plan is to "brand and market the Razorback Greenway in a consistent manner across all the jurisdictions," adding that following that branding guide "will be important as we go forward."