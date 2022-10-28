Benton County Quorum Court hears update on four days of early voting

BENTONVILLE -- The Quorum Court on Thursday night heard a quick update on early voting.

County Clerk Betsy Harrell told the 15-member Quorum Court there had been no major problems with voting.

"We have a great election staff that works all year to make sure things run smoothly," she said.

A combined 16,379 early votes had been cast from Monday through Thursday, according to the county. Total turnout so far is about 9% of the county's registered voters, Harrell said.

The Quorum Courtroom on the third floor of the County Administration Building is one of 13 early voting sites. The voting apparatus had to be broken down and secured before the Quorum Court meeting started.

Harrell said the location, where a total of 2,114 early votes have been cast, is a popular one for voters.

Early voting continues through Nov. 7. Election Day is Nov. 8. NewLife Christian Church at 103 Riordan Road in Bella Vista -- the only early voting location in that city -- will not be open for early voting Monday because of a previously scheduled event, said Kim Dennison, county election coordinator.

County Judge Barry Moehring told justices of the peace of a preliminary agreement between the county and the cities of Cave Springs, Decatur, Gentry and Highfill with Pafford Medical Services to provide emergency medical services to much of the western portion of the county.

The county made the announcement Tuesday. The contact is for four years, county Administrator of Public Safety Robert McGowen told the Quorum Court.

The agreement was necessary after the current provider, Northwest Health, decided to exercise an early termination of the contracts, citing financial reasons, according to a county release.

The annual amount for the subsidy to Pafford Medical Services will be $1.51 million for four years with the amount being split proportionally between the county and the cities, according to the release.

Pafford Medical Services, based in Hope, will take over in January from Northwest Health, which is obligated to provide service until that time.

Financial terms of the agreement provide for coverage of out-of-pocket costs for emergency ambulance service. Medicare, Medicaid and third-party insurers would continue to be billed for service, according to the release.

The out-of-pocket coverage is an additional benefit for the residents of western Benton County, potentially saving hundreds of dollars or more for those who use the service. The contract with Northwest Health does not include the benefit, according to the release.

"We are very excited about this," Moehring said.

At the end of the meeting, County Attorney George Spence told the Quorum Court he would be stepping down. He will will stay on until March. He has been county attorney for 15 years.

"You have been an amazing partner to this Quorum Court," Moehring told Spence. "You will be incredibly missed."

In new business, justices of the peace approved:

• Wellness Pet LLC in Decatur for participation in the state Tax Back Program.

• An application to the Arkansas Economic Development Commission to secure state grant funds in an amount not to exceed $5,000 to aid the Humane Society for Animals Inc.

• Establishing the millage rate for 2022 to be collected in 2023: General fund, 5 mills; Road fund, 1.9 mills; and Ambulance Service Improvement District 0.2 mills. County voluntary is road fund 2.0 mills, Historical Preservation Commission at 0.2 mills and emergency medical services at 2.0 mills.

• Reclassification of $1 million in EMS expenditures from the Emergency Medical Services-County Levy Fund to the American Rescue Plan Fund for qualified EMS costs due to anticipated increases in the future.

• Reclassifications of $10 million in eligible payroll costs to be paid from the American Rescue Plan and $9.3 million for government services to be paid from the rescue plan revenue replacement fund for expenditures since Jan. 1.

The county Finance Committee will meet at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 3 to continue 2023 budget discussions.