Bentonville school chief’s pact gets OK

BENTONVILLE -- The Bentonville School Board late Tuesday approved a one-year contract extension for Superintendent Debbie Jones.

The board met in executive session toward the end of its regular monthly meeting, in part to conduct its evaluation of Jones.

The board then came out of executive session and voted 6-0 to extend her contract, which now runs through June 30, 2026.

Eric White, board president, said Jones will be getting a raise as well, similar to the last one she received.

Jones' salary increased from $245,000 last school year to $254,800 this school year, according to district documents -- a 4% increase.

The board last evaluated Jones in February. At that time, the board also extended her contract a year to keep it a rolling three-year commitment.

Brent Leas was the only board member absent at Tuesday's board meeting. He posted to his School Board member Facebook account expressing disagreement with the timing of the board's most recent evaluation and contract extension for Jones.

Board elections are coming up Nov. 8. Four of the board's seven members opted not to run for reelection and will fall off the board once the election is settled. Another current board member has opposition in her run for reelection.