Bulldogs taking on the Senators

White Hall faces a tough test tonight as the Bulldogs visit the 5A top-ranked Robinson Senators.

White Hall (3-5, 2-4 in 5A-Central) will try to bounce back from last week after a home loss to Vilonia on senior night.

Robinson (7-1, 6-0 in 5A-Central) comes into this matchup having won seven games in a row and going undefeated so far in conference play.

Bulldogs head coach Ryan Mallett wants to shore up some penalty and turnover difficulties from the last game.

"We have to play better than we have been; that's No. 1," Mallett said. "

We have to take care of the ball and eliminate penalties and hope for some good looks.

They're a good football team, fast in all aspects of the game and they're well-coached. We're going to have to play pretty much a perfect game.

Turnovers have killed us all year. We preach about it every week.

Hopefully our guys can grow up a little bit and take care of the football and give us a chance."

There might be some position changes for the Bulldogs as well, with the team looking to see if anyone can provide a spark heading into next season. Sophomore running back Kylon Davis was one of the players to see some more playing time and scored a touchdown late last week.

"I wouldn't say there are gonna be new faces out there, maybe new people in new positions," Mallett said.

"We're going to try a few things out and see how it goes, see if it'll help us looking forward to next year because we have to find some answers and some depth for next year. We'll see what happens," said Coach Mallett.

Mallett is also looking forward to the offseason to share some of the vast knowledge he has learned over his football career being a former player himself in college and professionally.

"You always have to keep it simple, can't get too complex because at the end of the day it's high school football when it comes down to it," Mallett said.

"As far as technique and mechanics, I think I do a pretty job at that.

I've had some of the best coaches in the nation when it comes to that. I'm looking forward to the offseason. We have to get bigger, faster, and stronger, our guys know that."

Turnovers and penalties halted the Bulldogs' drives while Vilonia kept at it through the air.

Noah Smith tallied 217 passing yards and 66 through the ground for the Bulldogs last week, with Jayden Smith gaining 65 total yards.

Robinson comes into this game after defeating the previously unbeaten Mills Comets.

The game went down to the wire as Mills failed to convert on a 2-point conversion to win it.