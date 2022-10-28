Business news in brief

State gets $1.85M

housing subsidies

The Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas said Thursday it's been awarded $17.2 million in Affordable Housing Program subsidies, including funds for Arkansas.

In a release, the bank said Arkansas is earmarked for $1.85 million in funding for 228 units in Magnolia in Columbia County in southwest Arkansas and Paragould in Greene County in the northeast corner of the state.

"Everyone should have access to affordable housing and the AHP is one way we support our members in financing projects in communities with the most critical need," FHLB Dallas President and CEO Sanjay Bhasin said in a statement.

The remaining funds will be used in 24 other projects in Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, and Texas. In total the subsidies will create or rehab 2,022 housing units.

-- John Magsam

High school career

expo is Wednesday

More than 85 businesses will set up booths next week in the Little Rock Statehouse Convention Center for the first in-person Academies of Central Arkansas Career Expo, which also includes support from the Little Rock Regional Chamber of Commerce and Central Arkansas public officials.

On Wednesday more than 3,000 freshmen scholars are expected to attend to learn about the different careers possible to them and help inform their choices for Academy selection as they enroll for their sophomore year. All four superintendents from area school districts will be on hand.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and offer more information about the collaborative effort by the chamber, the school districts and the academies regarding the Ford Next Generation Learning model of teaching and learning.

The model transforms the public high school experience by blending core academics with career and technical education.

-- Andrew Moreau

Arkansas Index rises

4.9, ending at 796.1

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Thursday at 796.1, up 4.9.

"The S&P 500 Index closed lower for a second consecutive day as weak earnings in the technology sector continues to dampen investor sentiment despite a GDP report released early in the day that came in above expectations," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

The best performers on the index Thursday include Murphy USA up 5.5%, Simmons First National Corp up 2% and Uniti Group Inc. up 1.2%. The worst performers on the index include J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., down 2% and Arkansas Best Corp down 1.9%

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.