The nation in brief: Cheney to stump for Michigan Democrat

Cheney to stump for Michigan Democrat

Republican U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney on Thursday endorsed and plans to campaign for Rep. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan, the first time that the critic of former President Donald Trump, who lost her GOP primary, has crossed party lines to support a Democrat.

Cheney, of Wyoming, announced her support for the two-term House member in a statement by the Slotkin campaign that noted she plans to headline a campaign event with Slotkin in the Lansing-area district Tuesday.

Slotkin is competing against Republican state Sen. Tom Barrett in Michigan's 7th Congressional District. The race is considered a toss-up by both sides and one of the Republicans' chief targets in their campaign to win the House majority.

Cheney and Slotkin serve on the House Armed Services Committee, and their shared background in the federal government goes back further. Cheney worked in the State Department before launching her political career, as did Slotkin, who also worked in the CIA and the Defense Department.

Both have criticized House Republicans who have sought to downplay the siege of the U.S. Capitol. Cheney is vice chair of the House Jan. 6 committee, which recently issued a subpoena for Trump to testify.

"I have come to know Elissa as a good and honorable public servant," Cheney said in a statement included in the announcement. "While Elissa and I have our policy disagreements, at a time when our nation is facing threats at home and abroad, we need serious, responsible, substantive members like Elissa in Congress."

Biden aide's retweet found to be illegal

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden's chief of staff violated the law by retweeting a political message on his government Twitter account, and a warning letter was sent to him, according to the Office of Special Counsel.

A memo dated Wednesday said Ron Klain ran afoul of the Hatch Act, which prohibits government officials from using their official roles to influence elections, including supporting candidates, while acting in their official capacities.

The message Klain retweeted on May 22 from STRIKE PAC, a Democratic group, was about delivering infant formula to Americans. But it also included the encouragement, "Get your Democrats Deliver merch today!"

Klain removed the retweet as soon as he was notified of the complaint. No disciplinary action will be pursued, and the office considers the matter closed. Klain was warned to be more careful.

The conservative legal group America First Legal, led by Donald Trump adviser Stephen Miller, had complained about the tweet and sought an investigation.

However, Miller and at least a dozen other former Trump administration officials repeatedly violated the same law without consequence as part of a "willful disregard for the Hatch Act," the Office of Special Counsel found in 2021.

Justice blocks records to Jan. 6 panel

WASHINGTON -- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan is temporarily blocking the turnover of phone records belonging to the leader of the Arizona Republican Party to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Kagan's order Wednesday evening paused anything from happening while an emergency appeal by GOP state chair Kelli Ward is under consideration by the high court.

Ward has said her First Amendment rights would be chilled if investigators were able to learn who she spoke with while trying to challenge former President Donald Trump's 2020 election defeat.

A federal appeals court panel ruled 2-1 against Ward over the weekend and said the committee should get records of calls Ward made and received from just before the election to Jan. 31, 2021. That includes a period when Ward was pushing for Trump's defeat to be overturned and Congress was set to certify the results in favor of Democrat Joe Biden.

Ward asked Kagan, who handles emergency appeals involving the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit, to put the lower court's ruling on hold. Kagan did so, saying the records should not be released for now. She gave the House committee until this evening to respond to Ward's Supreme Court filing.

N.J. senator focus of probe, sources say

TRENTON, N.J. -- U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez, a New Jersey Democrat who avoided conviction on corruption charges five years ago, is reportedly the subject of a new federal investigation.

An adviser to the senator, Michael Soliman, acknowledged the probe in a statement Wednesday.

"Senator Menendez is aware of an investigation that was reported on today, however he does not know the scope of the investigation," he said. "As always, should any official inquiries be made, the Senator is available to provide any assistance that is requested of him or his office."

The startup news organization Semafor reported that federal prosecutors based in Manhattan had contacted people connected to Menendez in recent weeks, citing two people familiar with the inquiry who did not provide any details.



