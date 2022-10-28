Church News

mWORD OF FAITH FULL GOSPEL BAPTIST CHURCH, 1108 S. Poplar St., will hold its Family and Friends Day on Sunday. Sunday School will be held at 9:45 a.m. and worship service at 10:45 a.m. The speaker will be the pastor, Henry Land of Word of Faith.

• NEW COMMUNITY CHURCH, 321 N. Birch St., will celebrate Family and Friends Day at 11 a.m. Nov. 20. The featured speaker will be Antionyo Reed, pastor of Grace Empowered Worship Center. The theme is Family, Faith and Friends. New Community's pastor/apostle is Patrick Lockett.

• OPERATION CHRISTMAS CHILD gifts will be collected at FAMILY CHURCH PINE BLUFF, 2309 S. Poplar St., a Shoebox Drop‑off location, during National Collection Week, Nov. 14-21. The project partners with churches across the globe to deliver these expressions of God's love to children in need. Family Church will be participating in the collection of shoe box gifts for Operation Christmas Child for the Samaritan's Purse project on these dates: Nov. 14: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Nov. 14: 5-7 p.m.; Nov. 15: 5-7 p.m.; Nov. 16: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Nov. 16: 5-7 p.m.; Nov. 17: 5-7 p.m.; Nov. 18: 5-7 p.m.; Nov. 19: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Nov. 20: 12:30-2:30 p.m.; Nov. 21: 9-11 a.m. Operation Christmas Child has been collecting and delivering shoebox gifts -- filled with school supplies, hygiene items and toys -- to children worldwide since 1993. People still have time to participate, according to a news release. "Now more than ever, children around the world need to know that God loves them and there is hope," said Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan's Purse. "A simple shoebox gift opens the door to share about the true hope that can only be found in Jesus Christ." For drop-off locations serving your community, visit https://samaritanspurse.org/operation-christmas-child/drop-off-locations .

• OTHER Operation Christmas Child sites also include: Star City - South Side Missionary Baptist Church; Sheridan - True Hope Church; Stuttgart - Stuttgart First Baptist Church Activity Center; Fordyce - First Baptist Church; Dumas - First Baptist Church; DeWitt - First Baptist Church; and Monticello - Shady Grove Missionary Baptist Church.

