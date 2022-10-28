UAM professor president of teachers group

Sharon Silzell, Ph.D., associate professor of history at the University of Arkansas at Monticello, was elected president of the Arkansas Association of College History Teachers.

The AACHT was established in 1974 to advocate for and promote the professional interests of history teachers at all universities, colleges and community colleges throughout the state of Arkansas, according to a news release.

Silzell, a native of Colorado, earned her Ph.D. from the University of Texas at Austin and has been at UAM since 2015.

She is the regional coordinator for National History Day in Southeast Arkansas and co-faculty advisor for Phi Alpha Theta, the academic honors society for history students.

"I am really excited about leading AACHT in a post-pandemic world.

This is a great group of people and not only do we enjoy each other's company, we learn a great deal from one another. I always return from our annual meetings with new teaching resources and innovative ideas for the classroom," Silzell said.

Turkey Trot set Nov. 12 at Monticello

Vera Lloyd Presbyterian Family Services' 11th annual Turkey Trot will start at 8 a.m. Nov. 12 at Monticello. The race has an in-person or virtual option.

The in-person 5k race will start and end on the Vera Lloyd campus, 745 Old Warren Road at Monticello, according to a news release.

Virtual races can be run with friends, family, churches, and organizations at home. People may register online as virtual participants, get free race shirts and walk or run around their neighborhoods.

To sign up, visit www.runsignup.com/vlturkeytrot. Enter coupon code "trot2022" for 10% off of the race registration until Nov. 9.

The 5K will benefit the youth of Vera Lloyd through activities such as budgeting basics, decoding labels and making healthy food choices, household management, car maintenance, mental health therapy, and other life skills classes that will prepare them after they leave Vera Lloyd.

Vera Lloyd began at Monticello as a day nursery in 1910 and a residential home in 1923. The agency continues to provide an environment for youth in need. Vera Lloyd's 45-acre campus is home to approximately 125 youth per year ages 6 to 21.

PBSD group to meet Nov. 3

The Pine Bluff School District Unified Stakeholders will meet at 6 p.m. Nov. 3 at the Generator, 435 S. Main St., according to a news release.