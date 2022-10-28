Council members censured in LA

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles City Council has rebuked two members and its former president for their involvement in a racism scandal that has led to protests and police and state investigations and shaken public faith in City Hall.

Wednesday’s 12-0 vote to censure former Council President Nury Martinez and Councilmen Gil Cedillo and Kevin de Leon represented the strongest step the council can take to reprimand them for their participation in a secretly recorded 2021 meeting laced with crude, bigoted comments in which the Hispanic Democrats schemed to protect their political clout in the redrawing of council districts at the expense of Blacks and renters.

Councilman Paul Koretz said he remained in shock from listening to the offensive remarks that he said had severely damaged trust in government, and he lamented that the recording reflected on the entire council.