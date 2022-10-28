The world in brief: Covid blamed for global tuberculosis rise





Covid blamed for global tuberculosis rise

GENEVA -- The number of people infected with tuberculosis, including the kind resistant to drugs, rose globally for the first time in years, according to a report Thursday by the World Health Organization.

The U.N. health agency said more than 10 million people worldwide were sickened by tuberculosis in 2021, a 4.5% rise from the year before. About 1.6 million people died, it said. WHO said about 450,000 cases involved people infected with drug-resistant TB, 3% more than in 2020.

Dr. Mel Spigelman, president of the nonprofit TB Alliance, said more than a decade of progress was lost when covid-19 emerged in 2020.

"Despite gains in areas like preventative therapy, we are still behind in just about every pledge and goal regarding TB," Spigelman said.

WHO also blamed covid-19 for much of the rise in TB, saying the pandemic "continues to have a damaging impact on access to TB diagnosis and treatment." It said progress made before 2019 has since "slowed, stalled or reversed."

WHO reported that the number of people newly identified with TB fell from 7 million in 2019 to 5.8 million in 2020.

Harder effort promised for Burma peace

JAKARTA, Indonesia -- Southeast Asian foreign ministers acknowledged Thursday that their efforts to bring peace to Burma haven't succeeded and agreed to increase their determination to end violence in the country, where a military takeover last year set off a crisis that threatens to destabilize the region.

Recent events, including a military air strike on Sunday that reportedly killed as many as 80 members of the Kachin ethnic minority and the execution of political prisoners in July, have heightened worries among members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

At a special meeting on Myanmar in Jakarta, Indonesia, ASEAN foreign ministers said their efforts haven't achieved significant progress and called for "concrete, practical and time-bound actions" to strengthen the implementation of a five-point consensus the group reached in April last year on ways to seek peace.

The five-point consensus calls for the immediate cessation of violence, a dialogue among concerned parties, mediation by an ASEAN special envoy, provision of humanitarian aid and a visit to Burma by the special envoy to meet all concerned parties.

Burma's government initially agreed to the consensus but has made little effort to implement it, aside from seeking humanitarian aid and allowing ASEAN's envoy, Cambodian Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn, to visit.

Burma is often called Myanmar, a name that ruling military authorities adopted in 1989. Opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other regime opponents have refused to adopt the name change, as have the U.S. and Britain.

Sri Lankans march for right to protest

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka -- Thousands of Sri Lankans marched in the capital on Thursday to urge the government to halt its crackdown on protests against an unprecedented economic crisis that has engulfed the Indian Ocean nation for months.

Trade union and civil-rights activists, university students and others marched in the streets and then joined a rally in Colombo condemning the government's moves to intimidate protesters and its failure to ease people's economic woes.

Ravi Kumudesh, a trade union leader, said the demonstrators wanted to "give a clear message to the government: Stop harassing those who protest over their grievances and give relief to the people."

He said they would expand their demonstrations if the government "is not ready to listen to the voices of the people."

Fugitive Russian broadcaster in Lithuania

VILNIUS, Lithuania -- Russian TV personality Ksenia Sobchak -- the glamorous daughter of Russian President Vladimir Putin's one-time boss -- has arrived in Lithuania on an Israeli passport after fleeing Russian investigators who raided her home this week, officials said Thursday.

"Citizens of [Israel] do not need a visa and are allowed to stay in the country for 90 days," Darius Jauniskis, head of Lithuania's State Security Department, told a local radio station. Jauniskis said Lithuania has no evidence of any threat that Sobchak could pose to national security.

"If we had anything, certain appropriate measures would be taken," he told the Ziniu Radijas station.

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis told reporters that "Ms. Sobchak currently is not included in any sanctions list of the EU, U.K. or the U.S. This does not mean that it cannot occur."

Landbergis said Sobchak might already have left Lithuania as she had entered Europe's passport-free travel zone -- a 26-country area made up of most of the EU members plus Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland. Israeli citizens with a valid passport can travel freely within Europe's visa-free zone, known as the Schengen area.

A video from a surveillance camera shows Sobchak entering Lithuania on foot and talking to border officials.









Members of Combined People’s Movement, a collective of trade union and civil society organisations, shout anti-government slogans during a protest rally Thursday in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (AP/Eranga Jayawardena)





