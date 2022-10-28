Marriage Licenses

Whitney Campbell, 32, and William Harper, 37, both of Little Rock.

Carl Stewart, 29, and Kaitlin Russ, 28, both of Sherwood.

Mackynzie Mitchell, 24, of Alexander and Joshua Cooper, 26, of Little Rock.

Tiffany Jones, 42, and Herman Davis, 41, both of Jacksonville.

Brenda Mills, 74, of Lonoke and Robert Fluharty, 77, of Sherwood.

Bryan Cerrato, 29, and Katie Fraley, 34, both of North Little Rock.

Paul Marks, 60, and Roshaunda Bryant, 48, both of Little Rock.

Sergio Douglas, 36, and Krystal Johnson, 36, both of Jacksonville.

Earl Snow, 34, and Quinkneshia Jackson, 29, both of North Little Rock.

Patrick Phillips, 56, and Maria Pinheiro Leitao, 61, both of Little Rock.

Kayley Fajardo, 18, and Steven Lopez, 21, both of Little Rock.

Christopher Benton, 27, and Sydney Williams, 27, both of Franklin, Tenn.

Julianna Jones, 22, of Little Rock and Ethan Smith, 22, of Bella Vista.

Antonia Mosqueda, 28, and Antony Sanchez, 40, both of Little Rock.

Miles McDonnell, 33, and Rebekah Brown, 25, both of Roland.

Wilmer Samayoa, 25, and Glendy Morales Villatoro, 23, both of Little Rock.

Joshua MacKenney, 30, and Olivia McIndoe, 26, both of Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

22-3812. Ronald Caston v. Cydney Caston.

GRANTED

19-1563. Candi Hartman v. Jodie Hartman.

22-3380. April Lambert v. Steven Lambert.