DC Comics mirrors Marvel with ‘Black Adam’

"Black Adam," a film based on the DC Comics character of the same name, overcame critics' unfavorable reviews to top the North American box office last weekend.

The movie, produced by the DC Films and New Line Cinema labels at Warner Bros Discovery Inc., generated $67 million in U.S. and Canadian ticket sales, researcher Comscore Inc. said Sunday. That was near the top of the range of $58 million to $68 million forecast by Boxoffice Pro.

"Black Adam," starring Dwayne Johnson, is the first live-action DC film since the closing of a merger in April to form Warner Bros. Discovery. The performance eases concern about reported setbacks faced by the comics subsidiary in recent months, including the cancellation of the "Batgirl" film, talks to appoint filmmaker Dan Lin as DC chief falling apart, and Ezra Miller, the lead actor in the forthcoming superhero movie "The Flash," facing potential prison time on burglary and larceny charges (he has pleaded not guilty).

DC fans have been patiently waiting for Black Adam's big-screen debut since 2014, when Johnson was cast in the coveted role. Back then, Warner Bros. was planning to launch the character alongside his rival, Shazam (Zachary Levi), in the same movie. That strategy was abandoned, however, and "Shazam!" hit theaters in 2019 sans Black Adam.

"While massive global star Johnson is clearly the box office draw, dramatic roles aren't his forte, and that's especially clear here as he delivers a dour and dark dramatic performance that's lacking his natural charisma," writes film critic Katie Walsh for the Los Angeles Times.

"Surprisingly, he's the weak link. ... The director does heroic work crafting a film around Johnson that is fast and entertaining, tossing needle drops and skateboard stunts and movie references and zombies and funny uncles and fire demons in the mix just to keep us somewhat distracted from the void that is Black Adam himself."

Warner Bros. Discovery Chief Executive Officer David Zaslav has said he's seeking to house all of DC's assets in a single division with a 10-year plan that will entwine characters and storylines to mirror the success of rival Walt Disney Co.'s Marvel franchise. He's currently searching for a new head of DC.

The opening performance was the 11th-best for a DC Comics film and second-best for the franchise in 2022, after "The Batman." It received poor reviews, holding a 40% critical approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The picture represents a continuation of Hollywood's attempts to find more diverse superheroes after largely focusing on white ones. Johnson plays a former Egyptian slave called Teth Adam who becomes a god.

"Black Panther," the first big-budget Marvel film to feature a largely Black cast, took in a much higher than expected $1.35 billion in 2018. Its sequel, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," comes out Nov. 11.

"Ticket to Paradise," a romantic comedy from Universal Pictures starring Julia Roberts and George Clooney, came in second place in its opening weekend with an estimated $16.3 million in ticket sales.

Still going strong and rounding out the top three was Paramount Pictures' "Smile," which scared up $8.4 million in its fourth weekend for a North American cumulative of $84.3 million.

In fourth and fifth place at the domestic box office last weekend were Universal's "Halloween Ends," which suffered an 80% drop in ticket sales and made $8 million in its second weekend for a North American cumulative of $54.2 million; and Columbia Pictures' "Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile," which collected $4.2 million in its third weekend for a North American cumulative of $28.7 million.

Opening in wide release today are Focus Features' "Tar" and Lionsgate's "Prey for the Devil."