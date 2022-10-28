Delay store close

Editor, The Commercial:

The decision by Super 1 Foods to close the store on Harding Avenue in Pine Bluff will hurt many, especially the elderly, who now will have to travel longer distances to buy bread and milk.

This decision came quickly without community having input to assist in resolving the shortage of employees. Faith leaders and others could have worked with the company to recruit workers and avoided a store closing.

There are pastors in every section of the city that could help promote the need for employees had we known. The store sits among a large population of citizens/customers, and we should have had an opportunity to help find employees.

This decision is very disappointing to many in the neighborhood. This is an appeal for Super 1 to be a good neighbor and hold off the closing until Jan. 1, 2023, to allow pastors and the community the opportunity to help recruit workers. I live blocks away from the store and have called the corporate office and Council Member Lloyd Holcomb Jr. and left messages but neither returned the phone call.

Rev. Jesse C. Turner, executive director,

Pine Bluff Interested Citizens for Voter Registration Inc.