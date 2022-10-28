Sections
Dia de los Muertos includes art, music, food and dancing Oct. 30-Nov. 5

by Becca Martin-Brown | Today at 1:00 a.m.
Marchers take part in a Dia de los Muertos cartinas processional at a 2021 celebration in downtown Springdale. (File Photo)

Dia de los Muertos

WHAT -- Art, music, food and dancing celebrating the Day of the Dead

WHEN -- Begins with ofrenda building, noon-5 p.m. Oct. 30; continues with offerings for the ofrenda, 6-9 p.m. Nov. 2; and culminates with traditional music and dance by Mariachi Los Potrillos, Son sin Gerero, Los Reyes, Voltaje, Ballet Folklórico Herencia de Mexico and more, noon-7 p.m. Nov. 5

WHERE -- Shiloh Square, Turnbow Park & Mill Street, downtown Springdale

COST -- Free

INFO -- downtownspringdale.org

photo This year's celebration will include art, music, food and dancing, all marking the ancient Mexican and Mexican American religious holiday, often celebrated in connection with All Saints Day and All Souls Day. (File Photo)

Print Headline: Springdale Celebrates Dia De Los Muertos Starting Oct. 30

