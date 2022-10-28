Dia de los Muertos includes art, music, food and dancing Oct. 30-Nov. 5

FAQ

Dia de los Muertos

WHAT -- Art, music, food and dancing celebrating the Day of the Dead

WHEN -- Begins with ofrenda building, noon-5 p.m. Oct. 30; continues with offerings for the ofrenda, 6-9 p.m. Nov. 2; and culminates with traditional music and dance by Mariachi Los Potrillos, Son sin Gerero, Los Reyes, Voltaje, Ballet Folklórico Herencia de Mexico and more, noon-7 p.m. Nov. 5

WHERE -- Shiloh Square, Turnbow Park & Mill Street, downtown Springdale

COST -- Free

INFO -- downtownspringdale.org