Don’t be fooled

FAYETTEVILLE -- It would be dangerous for the University of Arkansas to look at Auburn's 80th-ranked offense and think it might be catching a break after recent outings against the powerful assaults of Mississippi State, Alabama and BYU.

The Tigers have had their offensive struggles while playing three different quarterbacks, but they have settled on redshirt freshman Robby Ashford and managed to produce 438-plus yards in two of their past three games.

The ravaged Arkansas secondary looks to be much healthier coming off a bye week heading into Saturday's 11 a.m. game at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn Ala. The Razorbacks (4-3, 1-3 SEC) will be aiming to halt a six-game losing streak in the series against the Tigers (3-4, 1-3), who have lost three games in a row this season and are also coming off an open date.

However, man-to-man coverage and tackling have been issues for the Razorbacks, who are 120th in total defense (457.7 yards per game) and 128th in pass defense (315.7 ypg), even at their healthiest.

The return of nickel back Myles Slusher from calf problems, plus cornerback Malik Chavis and versatile defensive backs Jayden Johnson and Khari Johnson will certainly give Arkansas more options and depth against the Tigers.

The Razorbacks gave up 471 total yards, 356 through the air, plus 27 first downs and 35 points in their last outing, a 17-point win at BYU on Oct. 15.

However, the game turned on back-to-back defensive stops in the second quarter: Latavious Brini's recovery of a muffed snap on fourth and 1 in BYU territory and safety Hudson Clark's interception. Arkansas cashed in those opportunities to turn a 21-17 deficit into a 31-21 halftime lead.

The handful of stops made by the Arkansas defense proved huge in that game.

"I'd lie to you if I told you I think they're a confident group," Pittman said Wednesday of the Arkansas defense. "We're trying to give them reasons to be confident in practice in terms of our schemes and what we believe that they can do and all those things.

"But that's the worst thing that can happen is to lose your confidence. But to gain confidence you have to have some success like ... getting off the field. I think once that happens and the offense turns it into points, I think that certainly helps your entire football team and their confidence. We're somewhat, I wouldn't say fragile there, but we have to continue to make plays ... and gain a little bit more."

Arkansas' tackling will come under scrutiny against ace tailback Tank Bigsby, speedster Jarquez Hunter and the sleek Ashford, a 6-3, 212-pounder, who has 74 carries for 309 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Bigsby was a tackle-breaking force in the Tigers' 30-28 win at Auburn two years ago, rushing for 146 yards on 20 carries. In last year's game, Bigsby had a 1-yard touchdown plunge among his 18 carries for 68 yards.

Bigsby has 99 carries for 524 yards and 6 touchdowns this season and the 6-0, 213-pound junior averages 5.3 yards per carry. He's coming off a 179-yard effort with two touchdowns in the Tigers' 48-34 loss at Ole Miss two weeks ago.

"We know it's going to be a tough, physical game up front," Arkansas defensive tackle Isaiah Nichols said. "We know they're going to try to establish the run against us.

"They have a dynamic backfield. They have a really mobile quarterback. Tank Bigsby and the other running back, 27 [Hunter], they're real good ... running backs. Probably some of the best we've seen so far this year."

The Arkansas linebacker corps, headlined by senior Bumper Pool, the school's all-time tackles leader, and Drew Sanders, should be more refreshed after a heavy workload while not operating at 100% health during the first half of the season.

Pittman said he thinks Bigsby and Hunter, with accents from Ashford, working behind a huge, veteran offensive line, make for one of the toughest run games in the SEC.

"I think the first thing with Auburn, you've got to be able to stop their running game," Pittman said. "Obviously they ran for over 300 yards [versus Ole Miss].

"Then how do you match up against their wide receivers and things of that nature? So we're going to have to give them several looks. They've got a really talented quarterback. Young, but very, very talented. So we're going to have to mix up the looks for him pre-snap and see if we can't do a good job with that."

Ashford, three-game starter T.J. Finley and other Auburn passers are upside-down on their touchdown to interception ratio (1:2) with five scoring passes versus 10 interceptions thrown.

Ashford has the lowest completion percentage at 47.9% (67 of 140) among SEC qualifiers, and his 110.98 efficiency rating is also last, 16 points lower than the next least-efficient passer in South Carolina's Spencer Rattler.

Arkansas has allowed five games of 325-plus passing yards, including 406 yards by Mississippi State's Will Rogers. But Ashford has just one game with more than 165 passing yards, a big 337-yard effort against LSU.

The Tigers have permitted 16 sacks, more than two per game, but Ashford's elusiveness has helped in that regard.

Arkansas was leading the country with 20 sacks after four games, but they've been limited to one in the past three games. The Razorbacks still lead the SEC with 3 sacks per game, but that figure is now 17th in the nation.

Ashford's scrambling and running are a concern for a defense that was damaged by Alabama backup quarterback Jalen Milroe's breakaway runs in a 49-26 loss to the Crimson Tide on Oct. 1.

Milroe ran for 91 yards and a touchdown on six carries, including a critical 77-yard burst on third and long early in the fourth quarter.

"You know we haven't seen a whole lot of running quarterbacks this year and with him being a dual threat quarterback, that creates a lot of problems for us," Pittman said.

Clark is likely to remain at safety even with the flow of healthier defensive backs returning.

"I think he can [play anywhere] to be totally honest, but we have to be fair with him, too," Pittman said. "We can't move him all over the place and expect him to have a really good game at any of them.

"So yes, I think we're thinking a little bit more with Hud as a backup plan at corner. Chavis, I think is going to be fine. Khari is back, but also we know Hud can play there and Chavis can play safety and Khari can. I think right now we're looking a little bit more of [Clark as] a backup at corner and playing at safety."