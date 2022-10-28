Endorse here

Can it be that the future General Assembly will be something for which Arkansans could be proud? After all, addition by subtraction is a real thing.

But explaining all that can wait for another day. This day, let's concentrate on some bright spots among Arkansas' lawmaking body. And those who should be added to it. We would recommend to Gentle Reader and Long-Suffering Voter:

Clarke Tucker in the state Senate District 14 race.

He's going to have to work for this one. (Doesn't he always?) Beth Mason has the kind of spirit and optimism that will attract a great number of people to her campaign. But Senator Tucker, the incumbent, is--and publicly, always has been--a public servant of intelligence and integrity. We've found him to be among the most thoughtful of politicians, even if we've found ourselves with differences of opinion.

It doesn't hurt that he's a Democrat. (No, really.) The two-party system is best when there really are two strong parties. It's going to be difficult for Arkansas to go back to 2014, but when the minority party has leaders like Clarke Tucker, the state needs to keep him in office.

And then there's this, from the election overview our newsroom put together: "Arkansas' biggest challenge," Clarke Tucker says, "is the internal division facing our country as a whole. Our society has become so divided, with friendships ending and families splitting along political and cultural lines. So many people get their news from organizations that filter information to confirm what we already think. Many times, people cannot even agree on what the underlying facts are, and people with different perspectives are cast as villains. I believe that together, Arkansans and Americans can tackle any challenge we face . . . ."

What's not to like?

Mark Johnson in the state Senate District 17 race.

Senator Johnson has been one of the leaders in protecting the Freedom of Information acts/laws/shining examples that we have in Arkansas. While other lawmakers have tried to weaken the FOI laws over the years, Mark Johnson has been on the side of strengthening those laws. The FOI laws aren't there to necessarily help the press (although reporters are expert at using the rules to gather information). The FOI laws are there to help the public get access to public information. And Mark Johnson has been a friend to all those efforts.

Karilyn Brown in the state House District 67 race.

Representative Brown seems the common-sense type, one of those Republicans who, as a former governor of Arkansas once described himself, "ain't mad about it." She's voted for Medicaid expansion. Although she's for tax cuts like any good Republican, she says the state can't get rid of income taxes "in one fell swoop" and still fund the government.

As for teacher pay, which will be big news in the next Legislature, Representative Brown is, again, all common-sense. She supports an across-the-board pay raise, but also . . . .

"Somehow or another we're going to have to reward teachers whose students achieve more than expectations." Would that a majority of lawmakers agreed with her.

Carlton Wing in the state House District 70 race.

Carlton Wing won re-election in 2020 by just a handful of votes. So don't let anybody tell you one vote doesn't count. It certainly can.

Representative Wing has been out front on fraud issues affecting seniors. It helps to have a TV guy on hand when technical matters involving Arkansas PBS and Amber alerts and repeating towers are dragged into the news, which they were earlier this year when some members of the Ledge decided public broadcasting had gone off the deep end. And he told the paper this:

"Greater educational freedom to find the best option for our children and families will give a significant boost for our entire state."

Which sounds great to us.

Brandon Achor in the state House District 71 race.

We remember being impressed with this newcomer back in the primaries. He's a pharmacist by trade, and given the last two years, state government could use more pharmacists in the General Assembly.

Mr. Achor is high-energy, but even better, he's smart on the issues. He's pro-school choice. Wants to limit taxes in a time of growing surpluses. And seems the obvious choice in this particular race, in a season in which obvious choices aren't always clear.

Andrew Collins in the state House District 73 race.

Andrew Collins is another Democrat that we'd endorse, as a thoughtful and reasonable public servant in a Legislature that needs more of both kinds. That is, both thoughtful and reasonable. And both Republican and Democrat.

Representative Collins, you'll remember, was the lawmaker who pushed the law last year to make special-interest types disclose their funding of advertisements in judicial races here in Arkansas. Generally, we think bad information shouldn't be censored, but combated with better information. But those who spend money on campaign commercials ought to 'fess up to it, too. Arkansans like comprehensive disclosure. And he likes his reputation of being able to work across the aisle.

So do we.

Heather Turchi in the state House District 75 race.

We're trying to find a policy matter on which we disagree with Heather Turchi. But we can't find one in our notes.

Charter schools: "Children should have all the options available to them. It's a great way to break the chain of poverty." A new state prison: "I'm for it. Our jails are overflowing and we need more space." Teacher pay: She'd raise salaries, "But I believe in merit. Just like any other job out there." Abortion: She's pro-life, but exemptions for rape and incest -- "I feel like that's a common-sense thing." And she'd vote for Medicaid expansion when it comes up.

We're Ivory Soap-certain that most of District 75's residents would agree with her policy stands, too.

Julie Mayberry in the state House District 92 race.

Representative Mayberry (the current Representative Mayberry; for politics has been common in her household) is up against a Libertarian candidate this year, with no Democratic nominee for the office. As much as we'd like to see another Libertarian or two (or six) win legislative seats, this one would kick out one of the best lawmakers already in office. There might be a temptation for folks to sit out the vote in District 92 because Julie Mayberry is the clear favorite. That would be a mistake. The state can ill afford to lose the Julie Mayberrys of the Legislature.