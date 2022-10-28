Fall and Diop set date to announce college decisions

ESPN 5-star prospect Baye Fall and 4-star prospect Assane Diop have set a date to announce their college decisions, and Arkansas is a finalist for both.

They plan to announce their decisions during a ceremony on Nov. 15 at 5:30 p.m. Central.

Fall, 6-11 and 217 pounds, is down to Arkansas, Auburn, Rutgers and Seton Hall. Diop, 6-10 and 194, is down to Arkansas, Colorado and Seton Hall.

Both attend Denver Accelerated Schools and have made unofficial visits to Arkansas for the Razorbacks’ 75-73 victory over Kentucky on Feb. 26, and officially visited Fayetteville for the Alabama football game Oct. 1.

Fall was a standout at the prestigious NBPA top 100 camp in late June and early July when he led the event in scoring with 14.9 points per game in seven games. He had a camp-leading 9.4 rebounds per game and averaged an event-leading 4.9 offensive rebounds per game.

He, along with Arkansas point guard commitment Layden Blocker, made the 10-man All-Star squad for the event.

ESPN national director of recruiting Paul Biancardi attended the NBPA top 100 camp. He rates Fall as the No. 3 center and No. 20 overall prospect in the nation for the 2023 class.

“Fall makes his mark by outworking his opponent,” Biancardi said. “His game is productive on the glass and scoring paint points in a variety of ways. Could be a tenacious offensive put-back threat as well as finishing drop-off passes or as a lob catcher. When he get an angle to the rim, he is a force. A long frame that has vertical explosion and lateral agility.

“His shooting touch is coming along and his three-point shot is capable at this point.”

Diop is rated as ESPN’s No. 10 power forward and No. 56 overall prospect in the nation for the 2023 class. He averaged 5.8 points and 5 rebounds at the camp.

“He handles the ball quite well at his size,” Biancardi said. “It’s impressive to see him in the open floor or the half court being comfortable and confident with the ball in his hands. He can score from the wing position with touch and length, while occasionally making the assist. He has improved at a steady rate and we are starting to see the combination of physical tools and skill merge together.”

Faye, Diop and Denver Accelerated Schools are scheduled to play in the Big Show Tip-Off Showcase at Fort Smith Northside on Nov. 19.

Both came to the U.S. from Senegal in 2019 to pursue educational and basketball opportunities.

Fall and Diop stood out in the AAU circuit this summer, highlighted by individual MVP performances at the Pangos All-American Camp in June.

They played for the Colorado Hawks in the spring and summer under the direction of Hawks director Greg Willis, a Fort Smith native.

Willis and Arkansas great Ron Brewer led Fort Smith Northside to a 30-0 season and overall state championship in 1974.