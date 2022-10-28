Sections
Friday Five: YAG’s ‘Descendants,’ hip hop, a haunted house, classic cars and Zoso

by Becca Martin-Brown | Today at 1:00 a.m.
Braxton DeLude (Carlos), Laila Smith (Evie), Mylea Holmes (Mal) and Bryson Gosch (Jay) are the “four Evils” in “Descendants: The Musical,” on stage this weekend at the King Opera House in Van Buren. Presented by the Young Actors Guild, the musical tells the story of the children of Disney villains Maleficent, the Evil Queen, Jafar and Cruella De Vil. (Courtesy Photo/YAG)

Five fast suggestions for weekend fun in the River Valley:

1. Disney's "Descendants: The Musical" -- Presented by the Young Actors Guild, which has two alumni on Broadway -- Chad Burris in "Almost Famous"and Zachary Myers in "A Strange Loop" -- "Descendants: The Musical" brings the teenage children of Maleficent, the Evil Queen, Jafar and Cruella De Vil together to attend prep school alongside the children of beloved Disney heroes. That forces them into a difficult decision: Should they follow in their parents' wicked footsteps or learn to be good? 7 p.m. Oct. 28; 2:30 and 7 p.m. Oct. 29, King Opera House in Van Buren. $15-$20. weareyag.com.

2. End of the World: Halloween Edition -- A celebration of hip hop, R&B, dance and rap hosted by Spidacrazy 8 and DJ D. Sewell, 7 p.m. Friday, Majestic Fort Smith, 817 Garrison Ave. $10-$13. majesticfortsmith.com.

3. UAFS Haunted University --With carnival games, trunk-or-treat and candy galore, 6-9 p.m. Saturday, around the campus green with a haunted house in the campus center's Reynolds Room. uafs.edu/news/2022-haunted-union.php.

4. Zoso -- A Led Zepplen tribute, 8 p.m Saturday, TempleLive, 200 N. 11th St. $20-$30. 222-6186; fortsmith.templelive.com.

5. Cars and Candy -- With lots of candy, muscle cars, classic cars, imports, bikes and more, 7-9 p.m. Monday, Central Mall, 5111 Rogers Ave. in Fort Smith.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwaonline.com

Print Headline: River Valley Friday Five

