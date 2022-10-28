FYI: An Entertainment Calendar featuring Halloween fun

Today

Fall Fest -- With a costume contest, face painting, food trucks and a screening of "E.T.," 5:30-8 p.m., NorthWest Arkansas Community College campus in Bentonville. Free. nwacc.edu/FallFest.

"Descendants: The Musical" -- Presented by Young Artists Guild, 7 p.m. today; 2:30 and 7 p.m. Saturday, King Opera House in Van Buren. $15-$20. weareyag.com.

"Detroit '67" -- The civil rights movement captured in one moment in one city, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 2 & 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, through Nov. 6, TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $27-$57; digital streaming also available. theatre2.org.

"Almost, Maine" -- A set of nine vignettes about love under the Northern Lights, 8 p.m. today & Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, again Nov. 3-6, Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in Rogers. $20-$40. arkansaspublictheatre.org.

Art Night Out -- Fashion Party, 9 p.m.-midnight, Crystal Bridges Museum. $25. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

Saturday

Halloween Extravaganza -- With a special Halloween show, goody bags, games and bouncy houses, 10 a.m. to noon, Fayetteville Public Library. Be sure to wear your costume. faylib.org.

Family Halloween Celebration -- 10:30 a.m.-noon, Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

A Morning With Suzanne Woods Fisher -- Community event with book sale and signing, 11 a.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Discover the Grounds -- Plants That Kill, 11 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. Tickets at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

DeathRay Illustration + Print Expo -- Visual storytelling expo featuring Brian Biggs, Aaron Kuder, John Lucas, Benji Nate and several local artists, 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Mount Sequoyah, 150 N. Skyline Dr, Fayetteville. $5. deathrayexpo.com.

Halloween Art Lab -- Pasta skeletons, painted rocks & more, 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Prices vary. usingart.org.

Treat Street in Bella Vista -- With carnival games, Granny Boo story time, face painting, chalk art, a craft station, pumpkin coloring, a "selfie" photo booth and more, noon-2 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. www.bvpl.org.

Halloween Hoopla -- With food, drinks, candy, prizes and games, noon-2 p.m., River Park Events Building, 121 Riverfront Drive in Fort Smith. fortsmithparks.com.

The Psychology of Card Magic -- 3 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org

Springdale Halloween Fest -- With candy, a pumpkin drop, carnival games and more, 4-7 p.m., downtown Springdale. Hosted by Springdale Police Department and Parks and Recreation.

Old Fashioned Halloween Party -- With fortune telling, treats, games, prizes, costume contest for cutest, funniest, best group and best historical costumes, 4:30 to 6 p.m., Bella Vista Historical Museum. Free. bellavistamuseum.org.

Halloween on Main -- With a zombie crawl at 6 p.m. and a costume parade at 6:45 p.m., 614 Main St. in Van Buren. facebook.com/oldtownvanburen.

UAFS Haunted University --With carnival games, trunk-or-treat and candy galore, 6-9 p.m, around the campus green with a haunted house in the campus center's Reynolds Room. uafs.edu/news/2022-haunted-union.php.

Fashion Teen Night -- 7-10 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"Imagine Big" -- Symphony of Northwest Arkansas season opener, 7:30 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $36 & up. sonamusic.org or 443-5600.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwaonline.com