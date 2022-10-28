Gravette council OKs transfer of case files, authorizes mayor to negotiate a community development director contract

GRAVETTE -- City Council members dispensed with business quickly at their regular meeting Oct. 20. No citizens were present to comment, and agenda items were covered in less than 10 minutes.

In other business, they voted to approve the transfer of Gravette case files by attorney John Peiserich from the PPGMR law firm to his new firm, J.S. Held, and to approve Cassie Elliott, president of Visionary Milestones, as the grant administrator for the city's American Rescue Plan grant application.

Approval of an engineer for the grant application was tabled.

The council authorized opening a new general operating account at Arvest Bank and closing another account there.

Council members also authorized Mayor Kurt Maddox to negotiate a temporary contract for the services of a city community development director since David Keck has accepted employment at Cave Springs.

Adjustments in the 2022 budget were approved by the council as well.

Finance Director Carl Rabey reported there was no change in the financial statement since the Oct. 6 Committee of the Whole meeting. He gave a bond update and reported all bond funds had been spent except for $8,880.47 in the parks bond fund.